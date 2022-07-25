With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul proclaimed that there is a “day of reckoning” on the horizon for Democrats during an appearance earlier in July on Fox News’s “Hannity,” referring to the rising crime impacting Democrat-run cities that will likely see the party’s voter base turn toward more “law and order” candidates.
Sen. Paul referenced the prosecutorial zeal that has been applied to some of the alleged participants of the January 6th Capitol incident, remarking how those accused of minor offenses are having disproportionate sentences doled out when juxtaposed to those accused of more serious offenses not related to the Capitol incident.
“A woman in her 60s who is getting cancer treatment wanders into the Capitol during all this, wanders out, doesn’t harm anybody, is not involved with violence, and she gets longer in prison than the…people trying to assassinate a candidate get. It’s just amazing what we’re doing and who we’re letting off of this.”
The reference Sen. Paul made regarding “people trying to assassinate a candidate” likely pertains to the recent incident in Perinton, New York, where a man identified as 43-year-old David G. Jakubonis attacked Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on July 21st while armed with a bladed-keychain.
Jakubonis was reportedly released hours […]
