( Natural News ) Researchers in Spain have found high viral loads in the saliva, semen, urine and other samples taken from verified monkeypox patients. The study was published in the journal Eurosurveillance .

Monkeypox is the most recent zoonotic disease to spread around the world. Over the past six months, there have been more than 9,000 reported cases of monkeypox globally.

The study authors mentioned the primary cases in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain have been for the most part discovered among men who have sex with other men.

Up to now, the virus spreads mainly through direct contact with lesions on an infected patient’s skin. Contact with surfaces contaminated by these lesions can also transmit the virus. It’s still not clear whether monkeypox can be transmitted from person to person through bodily fluids like blood and semen. (Related: WHO investigating reports of monkeypox virus in semen )

The latest study investigated several biological samples from 12 patients with a verified case of monkeypox. At the period of their diagnosis, doctors discovered high viral DNA loads in the skin lesions of each patient.

Researchers found that all 12 patients also had virus DNA in their saliva, with many having very high […]