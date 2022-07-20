Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.

A total of 16 new suspected Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases were reported last week in Afghanistan. According to the World Health Organization, that brings the total cases to 115.

So far, eight deaths have been associated with this outbreak, which started in Iraq.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a tick-borne viral disease of zoonotic origin. The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. People working with livestock animals and handling animal tissues, such as butchers and slaughterhouse workers, are at risk of infection.

There are a few hemorrhagic diseases spreading right now, including the Marburg virus, and a “mystery” disease in Tanzania.

A deadly outbreak of an unknown disease in Tanzania has been identified as leptospirosis, health officials said.

More than 20 cases, including three deaths, have been reported in the southern Lindi region of Tanzania, Patients are exhibiting symptoms similar to Ebola or Marburg virus diseases. These symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and bleeding, especially from the nose, according to health officials. Preliminary results from laboratory testing earlier this month had ruled out Ebola and Marburg viruses as well as COVID-19, making the illness a mystery until now. Officials claim this is called leptospirosis.

Leptospirosis is transmitted directly or indirectly from animals to humans, mainly when people come into contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-contaminated environment. The bacteria enters the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes. Human-to-human transmission is rare, according to the WHO.

It’s a potentially serious but treatable disease with symptoms that may mimic those of a number of unrelated infections, such as influenza, meningitis, hepatitis, dengue or viral haemorrhagic fevers, according to the WHO.-ABC News

Stay alert to these diseases. There could be an “outbreak” of any one of them at any time. Some will be horrific while others could be a repeat of COVID. All of it will be full of state-sponsored mainstream media lie though designed to get the public to relinquish what’s left of their incredibly limited “freedom” (if we can even call it that.)

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.