Nationally-syndicated radio host Todd Starnes commented on the left’s absurd belief that men can give birth to babies. Starnes, who said he knows nothin’ about birthin’ babies, declared that we have raised a generation of stupid people. Listen to his remarks on the Todd Starnes Show .
TODD STARNES: So, look, new legislation – a buddy of mine over on the House Judiciary sent this to me. Ayanna Pressley, she’s the member of the squad that nobody can remember, the one from New York. It’s kind of like the Spice Girls. Remember the Spice Girls? There’s that one Spice Girl nobody can remember. Yeah, that’s Ayanna Pressley. It’s very sad. Anyway, Ayanna Pressley has introduced this legislation that would legalize abortion.
Remember what we told you? The abortion issue is just now exploding. I mean, the whole point of Roe v Wade was not to outlaw abortion. It did not do that. The point was to send the issue back to […]
