Evidence has surfaced corroborating allegations that a left-wing radio talk show host kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl.

On June 13, Noah Madrano, producer and host of the “Sub-Human Intellect Theater” or S.H.I.T. at Portland’s KBOO radio network, featured a profane “skit” on his broadcast of a phone sex scene with a child.

Madrano refers to himself as GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz as he uses pornographic language while talking to a “baby girl” about being in school and wearing a retainer.

Journalist Andy Ngo, a reporter with The Post Millennial obtained audio of the incriminating broadcast.

LISTEN: CONTENT WARNING. This is an edited segment of the last @KBOO radio episode by child rape suspect Noah Madrano. I contacted KBOO to inquire if the voice on the graphic sex “skit” is the girl that he is accused of kidnapping & raping. They didn’t respond. I have removed her voice: pic.twitter.com/xWfo1uF0sE — Andy Ngô �️‍� (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2022 Days after the episode aired on KBOO, which bills itself as an […]