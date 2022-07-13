Photo: Omar Lopez/Unsplash On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory regarding the “Parechovirus,” which is affecting infants and young babies in the United States.

The health advisory was issued to warn doctors and public health departments across the US that Parechovirus (PeV) is currently spreading throughout the country.

“Since May 2022, CDC has received reports from healthcare providers in multiple states of PeV infections in neonates and young infants,” according to the news release.

“Parechoviruses are a group of viruses known to cause a spectrum of disease in humans,” CDC said in a statement. “Clinicians are encouraged to include PeV in the differential diagnoses of infants presenting with fever, sepsis-like syndrome, or neurologic illness (seizures, meningitis) without another known cause and to test for PeV in children with signs and symptoms compatible with PeV infection.”

To date, all PeV-positive CDC specimens were type PeV-A3, according to CDC.“Because there is presently no systematic surveillance for PeVs in the United States, it […]