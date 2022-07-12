The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
The murder of Seth Rich has been a topic of conspiracy theorists since the 2016 election. Rich was a young programmer working for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in D.C. Rich supported Berne Sanders. The DNC was sandbagging Berne Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton. Unknown Assailants shot and killed Rich in July 2016. The robbers took nothing. Despite no theft, the DC Metro Police attributed this murder to a random street robbery gone wrong. Seth Rich (Fox News screengrab cropped) Wikileaks published damaging confidential DNC emails in June and July of 2016. Political pundits, campaign operatives, including major news media, elected officials, Big Tech, Deep State operatives, and others, said the DNC cyber-attack was a product of the Russian Collusion before and after the 2016 election.
Julian Assange , the founder of Wikileaks, denied his source was the Russians. Assange gave this intriguing statement implying Rich might be his source, “I’m suggesting that our sources take risks . . . and they become concerned to see things occurring like that.” Wikileaks offered a $20,000 reward for information related to Rich’s murder.
Crooks will lie and can’t keep their stories straight “. . . When more money is involved, […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker