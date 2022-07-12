The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

The murder of Seth Rich has been a topic of conspiracy theorists since the 2016 election. Rich was a young programmer working for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in D.C. Rich supported Berne Sanders. The DNC was sandbagging Berne Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton. Unknown Assailants shot and killed Rich in July 2016. The robbers took nothing. Despite no theft, the DC Metro Police attributed this murder to a random street robbery gone wrong. Seth Rich (Fox News screengrab cropped) Wikileaks published damaging confidential DNC emails in June and July of 2016. Political pundits, campaign operatives, including major news media, elected officials, Big Tech, Deep State operatives, and others, said the DNC cyber-attack was a product of the Russian Collusion before and after the 2016 election.

Julian Assange , the founder of Wikileaks, denied his source was the Russians. Assange gave this intriguing statement implying Rich might be his source, “I’m suggesting that our sources take risks . . . and they become concerned to see things occurring like that.” Wikileaks offered a $20,000 reward for information related to Rich’s murder.

Crooks will lie and can’t keep their stories straight “. . . When more money is involved, […]