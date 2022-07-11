Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

Editor’s Commentary: The article below by S.D. Wells makes some important points. I discussed some of them in my article earlier on how Elon Musk is now using memes to ridicule and even threaten Twitter. But I do believe there is more to the story than just a rich guy taking down a Big Tech powerhouse. I believe he still intends to buy Twitter at a greatly reduced price.

It really is a no-lose situation for Musk. As they sue to force him to stick to the deal and buy the company, he will be able to expose the true level of bots on the platform. If they have been truthful and there really are under 5% bots among mDAU being tallied, then the company is operating as promised and he will be compelled to buy them at the price that he already agreed upon willingly. If it turns out through court discovery and further investigation that they are lying, they can either sell the company to him for cheaper or walk away from the deal with the remnant of their credibility lost.

And yes, the combination of Musk walking away and Twitter being exposed as having a very high level of bot accounts would likely mean the end of the company as a serious player in Big Tech.

In the article below, S.D. looks at that scenario in which this whole Musk move was designed to take down the company altogether. So far they’ve lost around 6% of their stock value, which is actually less of a loss than I expected. The fact that they didn’t crash more severely yet tells me investors are looking at either the first option of Twitter compelling him to stick with the original deal or the variation of the second option where he buys it at a reduced rate.

We’ll see how all this drama plays out. Personally, I hope S.D. is correct, that Musk exposes the site as the representation of the false zeitgeist of the modern world that needs to be dismantled. I’ve long hoped for Big Tech’s demise and Twitter is right up there with Google and Facebook as companies I wish were gone. Revamping Twitter would be fine, but I’m just not sure even Elon Musk can accomplish that properly. Seeing the company implode would be rewarding and would likely make the world a better place.

Here’s S.D.:

Not everything you see in the news is “what it is.” Of course, there is “fake news” all over mainstream media, but in the real news, a.k.a. independent media, we see an onslaught of information about Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter and possibly change the media monster into an actual free speech platform. Millions of people are cheering him on, but is that really his goal, and was it ever even achievable in the first place? As it seems now that he is backing out of the deal, since most of the Twitter “members” appear to be nothing more than bots and fakes, maybe there was a whole other Musk agenda from the outset, that nary a newsreader has considered.

Extreme Leftist Twitter exposed and could be shut down by SEC for fraud, after functioning as a key censor of everything and everyone conservative

Since its inception, Twitter has secretly benefited in the biggest ways from millions of fake accounts and bots – computer generated fake members that “follow” narratives and make fake news seemingly go “viral.” Bots are also used to make members feel liked, or important, or more popular than they are. Plus, fake accounts and bots have been instrumental for the Twitter social media platform to attract investors illegally. This is a major scandal, and though it has been suspected since 2006, Elon Musk may have just found a brilliant way to get the Twitter executives to expose it themselves.

Twitter is chock full of spam accounts with IP addresses from… wait for it… Ukraine and Russia, as a former Twitter engineering manager exposed. Twitter’s growth team refused to purge them, because they help make Twitter look attractive for investors. In other words, the majority of Twitter’s growth and popularity is fake, and they created a fake world of people, bots and accounts in order to swindle investors and increase stock values (just like Wells Fargo).

How many of Twitter’s 300 million users are just fake bots and spam accounts, and will they be forced into bankruptcy and liquidation of what is real?

Elon Musk may have just sunk a Titanic in the fake news, social media world. This could also set a precedent and bankrupt Facebook, also known as “Fakebook.” Will Instagram follow suit (pun intended)? Was the whole “Twitter buyout” just a head fake by the genius Elon Musk in order to expose the tech giant Twitter for what they really are, a fake news outlet with millions of fake members and fake accounts? Elon Musk says up to 90% of all Twitter accounts may be fake.

It’s highly likely Musk NEVER intended to buy Twitter and take over a fake news outlet, but rather just threw a huge head fake that got Twitter to expose their own fraud to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fact is that Twitter doesn’t even engage in verifications of any accounts (that anyone can attest to), so the majority of its accounts could be fake (as Miley exposed when he declined Twitter’s severance package).

It would appear now that Elon Musk has lured Twitter into exposing itself of securities fraud at the highest level, as execs are misrepresenting the company’s performance to investors, potential investors, shareholders and members alike.

“Be ready to leave in a hurry with the Seventy2 Ultimate Bugout Bag – the only one I recommend for families that want to survive.” – JD Rucker

Congress is now involved, and Twitter is purging their Russian and Ukrainian bots faster than fake ballots were counted for Biden after midnight. Meanwhile, Twitter stock is down, and the truth is coming out.

Fake news Twitter is sinking fast, and it may all be thanks to Elon Musk. Wouldn’t that be serendipitously ironic if fake news Twitter with all their fake accounts goes down in flames because they got “faked” by a fake (attempted) purchase?

Do your own research and don’t use Google. Try the search engine Brave BETA and get more truth news and real information. Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

Sources for this article include:

The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.