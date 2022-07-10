The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
It was a contentious day at the Nebraska GOP Convention on Saturday, which saw a change in leadership for the state party, with the emergence of the unofficially termed Patriot Delegates taking control.
This marks the overturning of Governor Pete Ricketts stranglehold on the party in the state. Malia Shirley of the Nebraska Freedom Coalition told The Post Millennial that “the Ricketts machine lost control of the party” on Saturday. In the days leading up to the convention, six delegates were informed that their credentials had been cancelled . Among those were Fanchon Blythe and Matt Innis of Lancaster County, which includes the capitol Lincoln in its territory. Innis promised to attend the convention anyway, and when he did, he was arrested . Blythe was threatened with arrest if she didn’t leave the premises, which she did.
Shirley told The Post Millennial that it was overwhelming support among the delegates that convention led to their being credentialed and seated, along with three others who consider themselves among the Patriot Delegation.
The Nebraska Freedom Coalition gave a play-by-play on Twitter. As a result, Dan Welch was ousted as Chairman of the NEGOP, and replaced with Eric Underwood. The vote to remove Welch was […]
