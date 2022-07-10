AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Iran announced on Sunday that it had enriched uranium to the 20% level, putting it just a few days away from being able to spin up uranium to bomb-grade levels of 90%. The 20% level is critical because it represents about 90% of the effort needed to ramp up enrichment to 90%.

The advanced centrifuges at the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordo had been under development for years, leading to the inescapable conclusion that, while Iran had forsworn developing these advanced machines in the 2015 nuclear deal, it violated the accord by perfecting them.

Associated Press: Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said uranium enriched to 20% was collected for the first time from advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Saturday. He said Iran had informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the development two weeks ago. Centrifuges are used to spin enriched uranium into higher levels of purity. Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers had called for Fordo to become a research-and-development facility and restricted centrifuges there to non-nuclear uses. Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told NPR that the Iranians were never interested in renegotiating the nuclear deal. The European Union, in […]