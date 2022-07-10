With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi Iran announced on Sunday that it had enriched uranium to the 20% level, putting it just a few days away from being able to spin up uranium to bomb-grade levels of 90%. The 20% level is critical because it represents about 90% of the effort needed to ramp up enrichment to 90%.
The advanced centrifuges at the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordo had been under development for years, leading to the inescapable conclusion that, while Iran had forsworn developing these advanced machines in the 2015 nuclear deal, it violated the accord by perfecting them.
Associated Press: Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said uranium enriched to 20% was collected for the first time from advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Saturday. He said Iran had informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the development two weeks ago. Centrifuges are used to spin enriched uranium into higher levels of purity. Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers had called for Fordo to become a research-and-development facility and restricted centrifuges there to non-nuclear uses. Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told NPR that the Iranians were never interested in renegotiating the nuclear deal. The European Union, in […]
Read the whole story at pjmedia.com
The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker