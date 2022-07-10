Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
If you needed further evidence that society is in a state of collapse, particularly in places like far-left California, watch the video below. A woman walked up to a man at a park, poured gasoline on him, and then lit him on fire. No word on what sparked the incident.
According to a Facebook post from Sanger Police:
Patricia Castillo (48) of Sanger and Leonard Hawkins (43) of Sanger have been booked into Fresno County Jail for Attempted Murder, Arson, and Conspiracy charges after Castillo poured gasoline on a man and lit him on fire.
On 7/7/22, at approximately 9:15 PM, Sanger officers responded to the 700 block of Faller Ave regarding an injured person. They contacted a man who had suffered severe burns to his upper body when they arrived. The man reported to the officers that a woman had set him on fire while he was at Sanger Park (400 block of Academy Ave). Due to the severity of the victim’s burns, EMS immediately transported him to an area hospital.
The Sanger Police Department’s Community Video Surveillance System captured the crime occurring at approximately 8:30 PM on 7/7/22. Investigators used video surveillance and witness statements to identify Patricia Castillo and Leonard Hawkins as the suspects. The video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto him, and she and the victim appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire. Further investigation revealed that Leonard Hawkins had provided the accelerant used to light the victim on fire to Castillo.
Officers and Detectives worked to locate both suspects and arrested them without incident. The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital but is expected to survive.
Warning: This video is disturbing.
