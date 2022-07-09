Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

What are the priorities in Washington DC? 10% to the Big Guy? Advancing the Military-Industrial Complex? Hiding Hunter Biden’s misdeeds? Filling coffers of corrupt Ukrainian officials? All of the above?

What’s NOT a priority for most in DC, whether Democrat or Republican, is helping the struggling American people or preventing a recession that seems to be just around the corner. Instead, they’ve sent more taxpayer dollars to “aid” Ukraine against Russian than we spent on the first FIVE YEARS of the war in Afghanistan. According to Fox News:

The Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pledged to counter Russia’s war in Ukraine and the threat it poses to European security, and the funds so far committed to Kyiv already exceed U.S. costs for the first five years in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration on Friday announced another $400 million military drawdown package to Ukraine as it attempts to fend off Russian advances.

The latest package was reportedly tailored in coordination with Ukrainian officials for what they specifically need on the front lines and comes just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory over the eastern Luhansk region.

Heavy artillery like howitzers and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) are among the big-ticket items that Ukraine has said it needs to target Russian command and control hotspots that sit behind the front lines.

One can and should question the need to invade Afghanistan. One can definitely question the decisions made year after year after year to remain there. But there should be no question about the waste of money in Ukraine. It’s just that: a waste. Perhaps one could argue that the money is being used to stop Russia from winning their war, but at a time when millions of Americans are unable to put food on the table or travel from point A to point B, can we really afford to be throwing money at what is almost certainly a lost cause?

Supporting the Ukrainian people who have had their lives turned upside down is understandable, but the money being sent there isn’t being used for humanitarian aid. Instead, it’s being used to fuel a Nazi-infested military and a corrupt government without anyone actually knowing how the dollars are being used. There have only been minor anecdotal “victories” to “justify” the massive aid we’ve sent, and tremendous victories by the Russian military have overshadowed those. Ukraine is losing despite our efforts. Non-interventionists are arguing that we’re actually hurting the Ukrainian people by prolonging the war.

Regardless of where one stands on the Russian invasion, it’s crystal clear our aid is misplaced at best and feeding corruption at worst. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to exercise the use of the blank check Washington DC has given him.