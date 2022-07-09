The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
Arguably the most sensitive topic to have to discuss is the rape of a child. It’s devastating to the victim and his or her family. It acts as a reminder that there is pure evil in this world. But when a story is as politically charged as the one recently circulated about a 10-year-old rape victim who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion, there needs to be more corroboration than the word of a single abortion activist.
As we noted earlier this week, there are elements of the story that are very suspicious. The source of the story, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, is extremely motivated to put this story out to the press days after Roe v Wade was overturned. She has demonstrated that he is an attention-seeking anti-life activist, and a radical one at that.
Yesterday, Joe Biden talked about the story. Later that day, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to discuss it, going so far as to be unwilling to say whether or not the White House vetted the story before Biden invoked it. They obviously did not or the answer to the question would have been a resounding affirmative.
According to The Washington Times:
The White House has refused to offer proof to support President Biden’s claim that a 10-year-old rape victim was denied an abortion in Ohio and had to travel to Indiana for the procedure. Mr. Biden said the story illustrated the “extreme” anti-abortion laws taking hold in states after the Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion.
When asked about the story, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say if the administration had taken steps to verify the story or if it knew the girl’s identity. Instead, she referred questions to the Justice Department saying there was a “legal component.”
“I would refer you to the DOJ, I don’t have anything more to share on the identity of this young woman or the question you asked,” she said.
She said Mr. Biden highlighted the story to underscore how “extreme” anti-abortion laws are in states that have outlawed the decision. When pressed again if the administration, including the Justice Department, will take steps to protect the girl, Ms. Jean-Pierre sidestepped the question.
“I think what the president is calling on and what he has laid out is to protect girls and women like her and beyond,” she said.
The Indianapolis Star published the story based on claims from Indianapolis gynecologist Caitlin Bernard. She said a colleague in Ohio who treats child abuse victims asked for help with a 10-year-old girl who was six weeks pregnant.
Ms. Bernard told the paper last week the girl was traveling to Indiana for an abortion because the procedure is outlawed in Ohio. It is not known if the supposed child arrived in Indiana or received an abortion. The story was widely disseminated by liberal-leaning media outlets. Some conservatives have questioned the veracity of the story.
I truly hope the story is false because that would mean there is one less child rape victim in the world. The plethora of corporate news outlets will claim that they didn’t vet the story because of its sensitive nature, but let’s call it what it is. They want the story to be true because it establishes an emotional anchor to their radical anti-life worldview. Their bias is showing, and the White House is playing along.
We’ve seen this happening with increasing regularity in recent years. From Russiagate to Jussie Smollett to Cassidy Hutchinson, we see stories that are widely disseminated without corroboration by corporate media, only to be debunked all-too quietly at a later date. They know they can score a lot more points for their progressive causes by reporting poorly sourced news and blasting it out to the masses, the retracting it days or even weeks later in small print buried where nobody can see it.
We do not have enough information to know if the story is true, but we know the White House should have vetted it before the current occupant of the Oval Office repeated it in order to score political points.
