How can you tell when an organization knows the end is near? They start shredding documents and deleting files. It’s a movie trope that is being played out in real-time right now on Capitol Hill as powerful Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff has just filed an Amendment to the NDAA that will coverup their failures, corruption, and wrongdoing ahead of the midterm elections.

It’s arguably the most blatant abuse of power we’ve seen from Congress in years, which is saying a whole lot in an age of J6 inquisitions and unwarranted presidential impeachments. The amendment reads:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any information obtained by or with the assistance of a member of the Armed Forces in violation of section 1384 of title 18, shall not be received in evidence in any trial, hearing, or other proceedings in or before any court, grand jury, department, officer, agency, regulatory body, legislative committee, or other authority of the United States, a State, or a political subdivision thereof.

Julie Kelly from American Greatness reported about it on Twitter:

Schiff files amendment to NDAA that would conceal any info collected by the U.S. military for use in congressional investigations or court proceedings. Massive attempted coverup of enormous proportions and preemptive power grab to prevent GOP oversight next year:

Think about what this means: Defense Sec Austin can decline any request for materials related to deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, woke policies, vaccine mandates/injuries, and January 6 among other issues. For example, GOP committees would be prevented from examining…

the military’s role in the events of January 6 including the use of assets before and on that day as well as the use of intelligence services such as NCIS, which we know were part of the investigatory process. WHAT ARE THEY TRYING TO HIDE?

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded by saying exactly what it is:

And Adam Schiff’s coverup begins. No @HouseGOP should vote for this. This has repercussions.

This amendment would also work in helping to coverup future wrongdoing by Congress. All they have to do is insert intelligence obtained by the military into any source material they want hidden and it cannot be brought to light in hearings. So this isn’t just about keeping a future Republican-controlled Congress from exposing the Democrats’ past wrongdoings. It’s a way for Democrats to continue down the dark, anti-American path they’re currently heading all the way up to the day Nancy Pelosi hands the gavel to the next Speaker of the House.

What we are witnessing is Congressional Democrats giving themselves cover from repercussions for the various dirty deeds in which they are currently involved. This is abuse of power on an industrial scale.

