Big Tech CEO Tim Cook of Apple praised China’s burgeoning tech industry when he was interviewed by Chinese state-owned media outlet China Daily during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference last month.

China Daily is known for being a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and responsible for spreading disinformation, especially about China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghur population.

In his interview, Cook praised China’s tech industry and claimed he was “inspired” by Chinese developers. (Related: EXPOSED: Apple CEO Tim Cook signed secret $275 billion deal with the CCP, betraying America.)

“Today, the iOS developer community is 30 million strong … and with more than five million Chinese developers and counting,” said Cook. “There’s no question that China has one of the most vibrant developer communities in the entire world.”

“When we created the App Store, no one could have guessed that there would one day be five million registered developers in Greater China alone, and many more that are working on apps,” Cook continued. “It just shows the creativity and vibrancy of the app economy. Chinese developers have always been at the cutting edge and I think that will continue to grow, and I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do next.”

China Daily interview latest incident proving Cook’s alliance with the CCP

Cook’s interview with China Daily and meeting with Chinese app developers were part of his push to maintain access to China’s deep pool of tech workers. It also highlights the kind of compromises Cook and other Big Tech companies are willing to make in order to do business in China.

This is not the first time Cook has consorted with members of the CCP. Last year, he held talks with a Chinese app developer who was later appointed as secretary of the communist party. He also spoke with another developer whose Chinese photography app prohibits content that “subverts state power” or “undermines the national solidarity” of China.

Apple also regularly blocks apps from the App Store that might be seen as offensive to CCP officials. The company also regularly shares the user data of its Chinese customers with government authorities.

On many other occasions, Cook has heaped praise on the Chinese tech industry, which is required to comply with the CCP’s many regulations and laws on national security. Cook also avoids criticizing the Chinese government’s human rights record and its other abuses despite being very willing to be openly critical of American politicians and the Republican Party.

“This further underscores the hypocrisy of corporate America, which preaches social justice at home and turns a blind eye when it comes to profits,” commented Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida. “It’s absolutely shameful an American CEO would sit down with a communist, genocide-denying propaganda rag like China Daily.”

Learn more about Big Tech companies like Apple at TechGiants.news.

Watch this clip and listen to Mike Davis and Steve Bannon as they talk about how Big Tech needs to be broken up.

This video can be found in the channel NewsClips on Brighteon.com.

More related articles:

Sources include: