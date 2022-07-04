A mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday has left at least five people dead and 16 more injured, officials said.
Police are urging the public to stay away from the downtown area of the suburb, which sits north of Chicago, as they conduct a manhunt for the shooter.
The shooting happened a little after 10 a.m. local time, WMAQ-TV reports . The Lake County Sheriff’s office and other law enforcement departments are assisting Highland Park Police with the shooting response.
“STAY OUT OF THE AREA — allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the sheriff’s office tweeted . u201cWe are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work.u201d — Lake County Sheriff (@Lake County Sheriff) 1656950756 Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is “active.”
“The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade,” the state police said. u201cThe Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
