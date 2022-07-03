AP Photo/Steve Helber Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin met privately with GOP megadonors, hinting at a White House bid.
Youngkin, who won the gubernatorial race in the state of Virginia in 2021, is considering a run for president. Youngkin won in a purple state, where 54.1 percent of the electorate voted for Biden in 2020. Glenn Youngkin goes scorched earth upon entering office: CRT banned, parents empowered, vaccine mandate gone https://t.co/uSHzzzAwzL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 16, 2022 Similar to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Youngkin wanted to empower the parents, not the teachers union. He wanted parents to decide whether their child should get the vaccine or not — without the child being prevented from going to school depending on vaccine status.
When Youngkin became governor, he spoke about Virginians and the needs of the people of Virginia. Recently, he has been speaking about the needs of Americans. When Youngkin was asked about a White House bid, his response was that he was focused on being the governor of Virginia. Now, he’s saying he is “humbled” that many people “request” that he run for president. “I am always humbled by this request, but we have a lot of work to do today in […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker