AP Photo/Steve Helber Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin met privately with GOP megadonors, hinting at a White House bid. Youngkin, who won the gubernatorial race in the state of Virginia in 2021, is considering a run for president. Youngkin won in a purple state, where 54.1 percent of the electorate voted for Biden in 2020. Glenn Youngkin goes scorched earth upon entering office: CRT banned, parents empowered, vaccine mandate gone https://t.co/uSHzzzAwzL — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 16, 2022 Similar to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Youngkin wanted to empower the parents, not the teachers union. He wanted parents to decide whether their child should get the vaccine or not — without the child being prevented from going to school depending on vaccine status. When Youngkin became governor, he spoke about Virginians and the needs of the people of Virginia. Recently, he has been speaking about the needs of Americans. When Youngkin was asked about a White House bid, his response was that he was focused on being the governor of Virginia. Now, he’s saying he is “humbled” that many people “request” that he run for president. “I am always humbled by this request, but we have a lot of work to do today in […]

