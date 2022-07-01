Behavioral modification and behavioral control are essential to the kind of social control sought by the technocratic fascist takeover of planet earth, currently underway. The controllers absolutely cannot tolerate protest, dissent or even abstention from their insane agendas, and so it’s necessary for them to ensure that individuals are unable to express contrarian viewpoints. Their plans simply won’t fly without mass obedience, or at least the perception thereof.
If you won’t automatically just go along with whatever authoritarian roadblocks are tossed into your path, you must be singled out before you create a ripple of dissension among the hive.
And so the cage to contain you is taking form.
Advertising, public relations, propaganda, Hollywood, TV, mainstream media, celebrity culture, and influencers comprise the first tier of social control. These entities serve to ubiquitously present an example of what behavior, ideas and beliefs are required in order for you to blend in amongst the herd. They shape your behavior through repetition, constantly informing you of what is accepted and expected, and your subconscious mind gets the message loud and clear.
The second tier is official censorship, corporate censorship, and cancel culture, which all aim at outright silencing dissenting viewpoints. As a bonus, this tier is multi-dimensionally effective. There are those people whom are directly censored and/or booted off speech platforms (like ourselves here at Waking Times), plus the additional compounding effect of self-censorship, which is the semi-conscious self-regulation of one’s speech in order to conform to perceived current norms and standards, and to avert risks of doing so. I discussed this in detail in a 2018 article entitled, George Orwell Warned us of the Most Dangerous Type of Censorship – And It’s Happening Now.
The third tier, emerging before our eyes, will involve the use of advanced technology, AI, machine learning, and algorithmic monitoring of your speech in public, and eventually in private, in order to silence you immediately and met out instant retribution for vocalizing wrong-think. I’m writing this piece right now because I noticed a recent article from France 24 entitled, Dutch clubs to deploy ‘smart technology’ to fight fan racism, which is a clear demonstration of what tier 3 will look like.
Here’s a quote from that…
“Three top Dutch football clubs are taking part in pilot projects using smart technology including artificial intelligence to identify and fight racist behaviour by fans, the country’s football federation announced Wednesday….
At PSV, which is closely liked with Dutch technology giant Philips, cameras and sound equipment are to be used to measure fan engagement at matches “with feedback directly to the fans to motivate them and sing along.”
Computer programmes using artificial intelligence will be able to pick up objectionable shouts and alert human officials who can watch a replay, the KNVB said.
At Zwolle, in the country’s east, visitors will go to games with their tickets on their phones, accessible via a mobile app, which, among other things, will be able to give supporters real-time information about safety conditions around the stadium.” [Source]
That’s a lot of ingenuity and resources going into to solving unfortunate problem of people being assholes, but alas, we know how these types of systems are marketed and how they evolve and spread in society once they’ve been tested for the purported benefit of making the world safer and more inclusive.
I am certain that tier 4 will involve some transhumanistic level of mind-reading technology, where individuals can be profiled and singled out according to their social beliefs before they’ve ever even crystallized such ideas within their own minds. In fact, I had previously read that one of the wet-dreams of the Klaus Schwab and his crew was to develop the tools to be able to read-people’s minds as they were engaging in international travel in order to identify their intent. (If anyone reading this can find a link to this, please let me know… [email protected])
Editor’s Note: WT Readers Mike and Collin sent me the following links referencing the Schwab plan to scan your mind for intent before allowing you to engage in travel and free commerce. Thank you, gentlemen!
- WEF Criminal Mastermind Suggests Risk Assessment “Brain Scans” Before Allowing Travel
- “Great Reset” Mastermind Suggests Risk Assessment “Brain Scans” Before Allowing Travel
- Klaus Schwab and His Great Fascist Reset
- Israeli scientists solve mystery: How human brain processes, stores movement
Orwell’s work of prophetic fiction, 1984, created a picture of what such a rigidly controlled society might look like. Ordinary people are boxed into a reality of inflexible and soul-numbing conformity, while those behind the curtain are free to engage in any form of depravity they can conjure up. And of course, this is already happening in our world… Epstein Didn’t Kill himself, as they say.
After all, if enrolling the whole world in a homogenized, centrally-managed, mono-culture slave plantation was put to vote, it wouldn’t happen. Well, really it won’t happen anyway, but that’s another conversation.
I’ve spoken in great detail about how most people don’t realize that the bulk of their behavior is NOT organic to themselves. That is, most of the things people do on a daily basis are the result of programs which run inside your subconscious mind, and do not serve your personal interest of being healthy, wealthy and happy, with functional, fulfilling relationships.
And this really is the central question of the self-mastery and self-sabotage coaching I do. Is your behavior organic and original to you, or is something outside of yourself programming you?
The fact that so much energy and effort is being directed on controlling what you think and how you express yourself should tell you just how powerful you truly are. The more you understand this, the more freedom you have in your life to become the person you deserve to be, and to live the life you deserve to life.
I love speaking into these topics on this platform, and I love helping people directly wake up to how this plays out in their own unique lives. If you’re interested in how I may assist you in overcoming self-sabotage or raising your consciousness, book a free 15-minute call with me, here.
About the Author
Dylan Charles is a self-mastery and self-sabotage coach, the editor of Waking Times, and host of the Battered Souls podcast. His personal journey is deeply inspired by shamanic plant medicines and the arts of Kung Fu, Qi Gong and Yoga. After seven years of living in Costa Rica, he now lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he enjoys serving, training, and spending time with family. He has written hundreds of articles, reaching and inspiring millions of people around the world. Follow Dylan on telegram here, and sign up for his weekly newsletter here. On Facebook.
Dylan is available for interviews and podcasts. Contact him at [email protected].
This article (The 4 Tiers of Authoritarian Behavioral Control and The Value of Your Unique Mind) was originally created and published by Waking Times and is published here under a Creative Commons license with attribution to Dylan Charles and WakingTimes.com. It may be re-posted freely with proper attribution, author bio, and this copyright statement.
