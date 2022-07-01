Tim Allen talks Buzz Lightyear (Credit: YouTube) Tim Allen brought his legendary sarcastic and hysterical voice to the character of Buzz Lightyear in the 1995 box office smash “Toy Story” and its subsequent sequels, but he was unceremoniously booted from the latest film in the series, “ Lightyear .” Many suspect his conservative views cost him the job.

Buzz, I mean Allen, gave the new movie a bad review an in interview with Extra on Wednesday: It’s a wonderful story, it just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relationship to Buzz. We could stop right there, because he pretty much just bodyslammed the film with that one sentence. If it has no relationship to Buzz, why in the heck would you go see it? But he continues: We talked about this many years ago…but the brass that did the first four movies is not this. It’s a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies. I’ve stayed out of this. “Lightyear” is a flop with audiences two weeks into its release, with many blaming woke moves like replacing Allen (with actor Chris Evans) and inserting a lesbian kiss into […]