According to The Los Angeles Times , California will be the first state to grant food benefits to illegal aliens in accordance with a state budget plan that was rolled out earlier this week.

This program aims to provide welfare benefits to illegal aliens, who aren’t eligible for federal assistance programs such as food stamps. This new program is only going towards California residents 55 years and older, which has not satisfied anti-poverty proponents.

“All Californians, regardless of their age or where they were born, should have access to basic necessities like food and fair, steady wages. Yet needless barriers continue to exclude hundreds of thousands of our neighbors and families from critical, lifesaving services,” remarked Sarah Dar, a policy director at the California Immigrant Policy Center.

The budget deal that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed off on features $35.2 million to extend California’s food assistance program to age-eligible residents “regardless of immigration status.” The funding for this new program is expected to grow to $113.4 million annually in the fiscal year 2025-26.

Several groups of legal immigrants are also not eligible to receive federal food benefits. But as the LA Times report noted, the state of California “has provided state-funded assistance for […]