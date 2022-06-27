I am energized. I’m angry. I’m more determined than ever to stand against this evil.
What got to me was a photo of Joe Biden holding an innocent baby reaching up to touch his masked face.
Biden the Idiot. The court buffoon. The puppet hobbling along, falling off his bike, staring into space, saying weird and unintelligible things, guided along by his poor little wife and his anxious handlers, setting the example for the masses so that they, too, will happily be led along. Close your eyes, shut off your mind.
Yes, that photo brought it all together and made it difficult for me to contain my rage. If ever I was convinced our government leaders serve the Devil—the actual Devil—that photo brought it home. No mincing of words today.
And then the headline associated the photo: “ Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5. ”
Celebrates. He celebrates that 17 million more children, down to the age of 6 months, are now eligible for the death shot.Six months-old, surely that will be the end of it. But you know what? They still aren’t satisfied. Those CEOs at Pfizer and Moderna, Albert Bourla and Stéphane Bancel, are in a little […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker