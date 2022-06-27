I am energized. I’m angry. I’m more determined than ever to stand against this evil.

What got to me was a photo of Joe Biden holding an innocent baby reaching up to touch his masked face.

Biden the Idiot. The court buffoon. The puppet hobbling along, falling off his bike, staring into space, saying weird and unintelligible things, guided along by his poor little wife and his anxious handlers, setting the example for the masses so that they, too, will happily be led along. Close your eyes, shut off your mind.

Yes, that photo brought it all together and made it difficult for me to contain my rage. If ever I was convinced our government leaders serve the Devil—the actual Devil—that photo brought it home. No mincing of words today.

And then the headline associated the photo: “ Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5. ”

Celebrates. He celebrates that 17 million more children, down to the age of 6 months, are now eligible for the death shot.Six months-old, surely that will be the end of it. But you know what? They still aren’t satisfied. Those CEOs at Pfizer and Moderna, Albert Bourla and Stéphane Bancel, are in a little […]