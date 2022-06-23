Florida-based grocery chain Publix says it will not issue Covid jabs to children younger than 5, despite an announcement by the CDC last week recommending the jab for children aged 6-months and older.

A representative for Publix on Wednesday said the company would not offer the jab at its more than 1,200 stores to children under 5 “at this time,” adding they would not be issuing a formal statement on the decision. The Tampa Bay Times said it spoke with a mother who’d scheduled an appointment at a Publix to have her 3-year-old jabbed, but she later received a phone call telling her “that her chosen location was not authorized to vaccinate children under 5.”

The company’s decision comes as the CDC last week issued a recommendation approving the jab for children 6-months-old and older, claiming it helps parents “better protect them from COVID-19.”

The Florida grocer’s new policy also follows state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado’s announcement in March advising parents against getting youngsters jabbed , saying it provides no benefit to healthy children.

The retailer, Florida’s largest employee-owned grocery chain, reportedly distributed hundreds of thousands of Covid vaccines back in early 2021 when tapped by Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to […]