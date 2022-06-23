Florida-based grocery chain Publix says it will not issue Covid jabs to children younger than 5, despite an announcement by the CDC last week recommending the jab for children aged 6-months and older.
A representative for Publix on Wednesday said the company would not offer the jab at its more than 1,200 stores to children under 5 “at this time,” adding they would not be issuing a formal statement on the decision. The Tampa Bay Times said it spoke with a mother who’d scheduled an appointment at a Publix to have her 3-year-old jabbed, but she later received a phone call telling her “that her chosen location was not authorized to vaccinate children under 5.”
The company’s decision comes as the CDC last week issued a recommendation approving the jab for children 6-months-old and older, claiming it helps parents “better protect them from COVID-19.”
The Florida grocer’s new policy also follows state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado’s announcement in March advising parents against getting youngsters jabbed , saying it provides no benefit to healthy children.
The retailer, Florida’s largest employee-owned grocery chain, reportedly distributed hundreds of thousands of Covid vaccines back in early 2021 when tapped by Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker