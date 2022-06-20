The InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com posted a video on June 15 slamming the scientific, technological elites for planning a hostile takeover of everyone’s mind, body and soul.

“You have been warned,” the program’s caption read.

The video included a seemingly apocalyptic statement from Dwight D. Eisenhower, a military officer and statesman who served as the 34th president of the United States, during his 1961 farewell address.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. We must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captain of a scientific, technological elite,” the then-president prophesized.

Similarly, during the confirmation hearing of then-Chief Justice John Roberts on September 11, 2005, then-Senator Joe Biden himself declared that the U.S. will be faced with equally consequential decisions in the 21st century.

“Can a microscopic tag be implanted in a person’s body to track his every movement? There’s an actual discussion about that. You will rule on that, mark my words, before your tenure is over. Can brain scans be used to determine whether a person is inclined toward criminality or violent behavior. You will rule on that,” he said.

This was supported further by Yuval Noah Harari, a known author and top advisor of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in a banned video that the channel was able to collect.

“If you have enough data on a person, especially biometric data, and if you have enough computing power, you can understand that person better than the person understands himself or herself. And then you can control this person, manipulate them and make decisions for them,” he said.

Harari said people will literally be part of a network. “All bodies, all brains will be connected together to a network. You won’t be able to survive if you’re disconnected from the net,” he added.

During the recently held WEF annual meeting in Davos, various personalities and “experts” talked about the possible takeover. They said that people would need to accept that there will be some pain in the process and that individual carbon footprint trackers will be built directly into people’s bodies.

“I think we’re gonna have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online,” Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s eSafety commissioner, said during the WEF meeting.

One of the channel’s commentators described what’s happening as “a hostile corporate takeover of your body and a digital surveillance censorship dictatorship.” (Related: ICANN wants global organizations to have immunity when they censor and shut down websites.)

AI takeover enables globalists to play God

Elsewhere in the show, a narrator said that now that the code of life has been found, it will not take much longer before “experts” can start to play God.

“The new powers that we are gaining now, especially the powers of biotechnology and artificial intelligence [AI], are really going to transform us into gods,” he said.

Daniel Kahneman, an Israeli-American psychologist and economist notable for his work on the psychology of judgment and decision-making and a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences awardee, said that with AI taking over many of the unskilled and possibly some of the skilled activities, society won’t have much use for the people taken over.

Given all the technological developments, Harari said it might be feasible, even easy, to support people even if they don’t work and give them a universal basic income, enough food, enough medicine and so forth. The big question, he said, is what will they do all day?

“And one of the answers is that they will just play computer games all day, virtual reality games. They will spend more and more time playing virtual reality games that will give them much more excitement and emotional engagement than anything in the real world outside,” Harari said.

