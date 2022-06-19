“The design of the vaccine has been done … at the [U.S.] National Institutes of Health, because they have access to the sequence of the virus. The U.S. government […]

CEPI CEO Dr. Richard Hatchett said the group “has moved with great urgency and in coordination with [the] World Health Organization, [which] is leading the development of a coordinated international response to promote the development of new vaccines against the emerging threat of [COVID-19].”

According to the piece, vaccine maker Moderna signed an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiatives (CEPI) that allocated an initial $1 million for the manufacture of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Jan. 23, 2020 agreement was announced during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on the same day.

One such conspiracy he brought to light was the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine was on the way to being developed even before the first COVID-19 cases were reported . He cited a June 15 piece by Paula Jardine of the Conservative Woman that elaborated on this claim.

