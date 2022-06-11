Legendary rapper and country music star Kid Rock has upset the woke music industry by suggesting he may run for the GOP.

Kid Rock who’s real name is Robert James Ritchie has flirted with the idea of getting into serious politics for a long time, and his public support for Trump and conservative politics has irked many in the notoriously woke music community.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation, the right-wing musician said he would consider running for office to serve his country:

“One day, if I ever thought – if I was bored, sitting around – really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it ,” he said, though he clarified he has no immediate plans to dive into a political career.

Rock flirted with the idea of standing for office in 2018 when he considered running against Democrat candidate Debbie Stabenow for Senate.

