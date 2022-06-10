The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that counting undated mail-in ballots in a contested Pennsylvania local election was ok. This decision could have major implications for close races in November’s midterm elections and beyond.

The Court restored a federal appeals court order that said disqualifying ballots received on time but lacking a handwritten date on the return envelope was a violation of federal voting rights.

Pennsylvania state law mandates that voters include a date next to the signature despite mail ballots being postmarked and dated again by election officials when they are received. The appeals court said not having the handwritten date was an “immaterial” error.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

“When a mail-in ballot is not counted because it was not filled out correctly, the voter is not denied ‘the right to vote.’ Rather, that individual’s vote is not counted because he or she did not follow the rules for casting a ballot,” Alito wrote.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for a Pennsylvania county to count mail-in ballots that do not comply with a state law requiring voters to write the date on the ballot’s envelope. Although the case arose from a single local […]