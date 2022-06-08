The FBI has seized the data of Gen. John R. Allen, a retired general and President of the Brookings Institute, who is accused of making false statements and withholding incriminating evidence with regard to his role in an illegal Qatari lobbying scheme.
“New federal court filings obtained Tuesday outlined a potential criminal case against former Marine Gen. John R. Allen, who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan before being tapped in 2017 to lead the influential Brookings Institution,” the Associated Press reports.
The investigation is wide-ranging and has already resulted in sentences against former ambassador to the UAE, Richard G. Olson and well-known donor Imaad Zuberi, who is serving 12 years on corruption charges.
The FBI alleges that Allen provided a “false version of events” about his work for Qatar. Allen is also accused of failing to produce communications in response to a grand jury subpoena.
The Brookings Institute did not respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press. Recently, the institute claimed to have stopped receiving Qatari funds.
It is alleged that Allen lobbied Trump NSA H.R. McMaster to take on a friendlier stance to Qatar.AP further reports:”In a June 9 email to [then McMaster, Allen said the Qataris were ‘asking […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker