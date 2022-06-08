The FBI has seized the data of Gen. John R. Allen, a retired general and President of the Brookings Institute, who is accused of making false statements and withholding incriminating evidence with regard to his role in an illegal Qatari lobbying scheme.

“New federal court filings obtained Tuesday outlined a potential criminal case against former Marine Gen. John R. Allen, who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan before being tapped in 2017 to lead the influential Brookings Institution,” the Associated Press reports.

The investigation is wide-ranging and has already resulted in sentences against former ambassador to the UAE, Richard G. Olson and well-known donor Imaad Zuberi, who is serving 12 years on corruption charges.

The FBI alleges that Allen provided a “false version of events” about his work for Qatar. Allen is also accused of failing to produce communications in response to a grand jury subpoena.

The Brookings Institute did not respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press. Recently, the institute claimed to have stopped receiving Qatari funds.

It is alleged that Allen lobbied Trump NSA H.R. McMaster to take on a friendlier stance to Qatar.AP further reports:”In a June 9 email to [then McMaster, Allen said the Qataris were ‘asking […]