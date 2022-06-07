We are all engaged in a battle between good and evil whether we know it or not, or even if we accept it or not. The Cultural Marxists, who are some of the most important and powerful pawns of the globalist elites in the New World Order, have focused on LGBTQIA+ supremacy as their most important battlefront. This has been the case for a while but it has been ramped up to levels never seen before during “Pride Month” in America.

There’s a huge problem many do not realize. This isn’t just about Pride Month. They have no intention of slowing down on July 1. They have ramped up and will continue to ramp up because they have discovered massive weaknesses in the political right’s response. As for Christians, the Cultural Marxists have been infiltrating more and more with “wokeness” that has spawned an unbelievable number of stealth-woke churches. There are also many churches that aren’t even stealthy in the way they promote radical progressivism.

It is imperative that we understand three keys to victory against the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda, but before we get to those we must recognize that it really is about supremacy. They claim it’s about equality, but what more do they need in order to have equality? They got gay marriage passed. They’re all members of a “protected class” which prevents discrimination. They have plenty of special days, weeks, months, and events that are exclusive to them. They even have the additional privilege of going into whichever bathroom they feel like using at any given moment.

This isn’t about equality. They want to not only reign supreme, but more importantly they want to be seen as superior in the eyes of those they want indoctrinated. This is why they are so obsessed with grooming children. They know if they can convince enough kids to claim membership in the LGBTQIA+ community, they’ll be close to achieving their endgame, which is the final of three keys I talked about in today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.

We don’t allow Google ads here. We won’t post foot fungus treatments or soft-porn ads like other conservative news outlets. We WILL support MyPillow because they love America. You can support them and me by using promo code “JDR” at checkout.

Here are those keys:

Address the Agenda, Not the Lifestyle

There’s a very clear difference between attacking the supremacy agenda and the lifestyle itself. From a political and cultural perspective, we must focus on the agenda. There are times to discuss the lifestyle from a religious perspective, but that is personal and generally between individuals. In the war against the agenda, we must be aggressively exposing it politically and culturally.

What two consenting adults do legally in private is their business. When they weaponize LGBTQIA+ supremacy to indoctrinate and eventually brainwash people, especially children, it is our business because we need to defend this nation from the scourge of Cultural Marxism. To do this, we address the evil of grooming, the lunacy of men in women’s sports, and the dangers of allowing men to mingle with women in high-risk situations like restrooms, locker rooms, and jails.

Overcoming Fear of Being Called a Bigot

The fastest way leftists can diffuse attacks from conservatives or Christians is to call them a bigot. Doing so prompts most to become defensive and try to prove they’re not what they’re being called. It’s a tried and true strategy to use the bigot label because it does two things. First, it changes the nature of the debate as far too many conservatives and Christians change their line of attack to avoid being labeled. Second, it dissuades many from engaging in the topic in the first place.

There’s nothing more cowardly than avoiding an important topic because it makes you feel uncomfortable to be called a name. If we focus on the agenda rather than the lifestyle, we have facts to overcome their labels. In fact, we can turn their instant jump to the bigot label against them as long as we focus on the real-world consequences of the outrageous doctrines they’re trying to impose on the nation.

Recognizing the Endgame

This isn’t about defeating us. We’re just in their way. The real goal at the top of the Cultural Marxist food chain is to prove in the minds of as many people as possible that “God was wrong.”

If they can take an impressionable kid and convince them that the way they were born isn’t really who they are, then they remove credibility from the Biblical worldview. By convincing John that he’s actually Sally, they’re further separating John from his connection with God. How could an infallible, omniscient Creator make the mistake of putting Sally in John’s body? That’s the type of question that acts as a seed to reduce the chances of John (now “Sally”) finding the truth and becoming born again.

The most persistent roadblock for the globalist elites as they try to destroy Western society and usher in The Great Reset is the faith of the masses. They can overcome capitalism relatively easily. Nationalism is practically dead in many countries around the world and in the United States, it is dwindling. As I noted that controlling religion is the most important factor for achieving their goals, so too is it the real endgame for the LGBTQIA+ supremacy plan.

We don’t allow Google ads here. We won’t post foot fungus treatments or soft-porn ads like other conservative news outlets. We WILL support MyPillow because they love America. You can support them and me by using promo code “JDR” at checkout.

“Proving” God was wrong in the way He made us is tantamount to “proving” God doesn’t exist. As more people are unwittingly gaslighted into this belief, they’re losing their chance of avoiding eternal suffering and accepting grace. This is the endgame of the globalist elites. It is why we MUST continue to fight the good fight even if it isn’t as easy as we thought it would be.