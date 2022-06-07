We are all engaged in a battle between good and evil whether we know it or not, or even if we accept it or not. The Cultural Marxists, who are some of the most important and powerful pawns of the globalist elites in the New World Order, have focused on LGBTQIA+ supremacy as their most important battlefront. This has been the case for a while but it has been ramped up to levels never seen before during “Pride Month” in America.
There’s a huge problem many do not realize. This isn’t just about Pride Month. They have no intention of slowing down on July 1. They have ramped up and will continue to ramp up because they have discovered massive weaknesses in the political right’s response. As for Christians, the Cultural Marxists have been infiltrating more and more with “wokeness” that has spawned an unbelievable number of stealth-woke churches. There are also many churches that aren’t even stealthy in the way they promote radical progressivism.
It is imperative that we understand three keys to victory against the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda, but before we get to those we must recognize that it really is about supremacy. They claim it’s about equality, but what more do they need in order to have equality? They got gay marriage passed. They’re all members of a “protected class” which prevents discrimination. They have plenty of special days, weeks, months, and events that are exclusive to them. They even have the additional privilege of going into whichever bathroom they feel like using at any given moment.
This isn’t about equality. They want to not only reign supreme, but more importantly they want to be seen as superior in the eyes of those they want indoctrinated. This is why they are so obsessed with grooming children. They know if they can convince enough kids to claim membership in the LGBTQIA+ community, they’ll be close to achieving their endgame, which is the final of three keys I talked about in today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Here are those keys:
Address the Agenda, Not the Lifestyle
There’s a very clear difference between attacking the supremacy agenda and the lifestyle itself. From a political and cultural perspective, we must focus on the agenda. There are times to discuss the lifestyle from a religious perspective, but that is personal and generally between individuals. In the war against the agenda, we must be aggressively exposing it politically and culturally.
What two consenting adults do legally in private is their business. When they weaponize LGBTQIA+ supremacy to indoctrinate and eventually brainwash people, especially children, it is our business because we need to defend this nation from the scourge of Cultural Marxism. To do this, we address the evil of grooming, the lunacy of men in women’s sports, and the dangers of allowing men to mingle with women in high-risk situations like restrooms, locker rooms, and jails.
Overcoming Fear of Being Called a Bigot
The fastest way leftists can diffuse attacks from conservatives or Christians is to call them a bigot. Doing so prompts most to become defensive and try to prove they’re not what they’re being called. It’s a tried and true strategy to use the bigot label because it does two things. First, it changes the nature of the debate as far too many conservatives and Christians change their line of attack to avoid being labeled. Second, it dissuades many from engaging in the topic in the first place.
There’s nothing more cowardly than avoiding an important topic because it makes you feel uncomfortable to be called a name. If we focus on the agenda rather than the lifestyle, we have facts to overcome their labels. In fact, we can turn their instant jump to the bigot label against them as long as we focus on the real-world consequences of the outrageous doctrines they’re trying to impose on the nation.
Recognizing the Endgame
This isn’t about defeating us. We’re just in their way. The real goal at the top of the Cultural Marxist food chain is to prove in the minds of as many people as possible that “God was wrong.”
If they can take an impressionable kid and convince them that the way they were born isn’t really who they are, then they remove credibility from the Biblical worldview. By convincing John that he’s actually Sally, they’re further separating John from his connection with God. How could an infallible, omniscient Creator make the mistake of putting Sally in John’s body? That’s the type of question that acts as a seed to reduce the chances of John (now “Sally”) finding the truth and becoming born again.
The most persistent roadblock for the globalist elites as they try to destroy Western society and usher in The Great Reset is the faith of the masses. They can overcome capitalism relatively easily. Nationalism is practically dead in many countries around the world and in the United States, it is dwindling. As I noted that controlling religion is the most important factor for achieving their goals, so too is it the real endgame for the LGBTQIA+ supremacy plan.
“Proving” God was wrong in the way He made us is tantamount to “proving” God doesn’t exist. As more people are unwittingly gaslighted into this belief, they’re losing their chance of avoiding eternal suffering and accepting grace. This is the endgame of the globalist elites. It is why we MUST continue to fight the good fight even if it isn’t as easy as we thought it would be.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
