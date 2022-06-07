You could seriously argue that Ron DeSantis is the current embodiment of the conservative movement – a leader who cares about God, family, children, inherent rights, and torching commies all day long.

Kamala Harris, likewise, is the embodiment of woke intersectionality – a woman who rose to her station based on her points on the Marxist OppressionGrid™, not based on racist things like skills or merit.

This, of course, is why Occupy Democrats (remember when they were against big business and government corruption?) is super excited about a new poll: OH NO! THEY FOUND OUR KRYPTONITE!!

Yes, it’s Kamala! You know, the most unpopular VP in modern (if not all) history.

The woman who can’t even keep her head above waters in polls from the UBER-lefty L.A. Times, where she currently sits at a 52% disapproval rating, in in the moderately-left FiveThirtyEight, which has her at a 58.1% disapproval rating. It takes REAL work to be that bad at your job and that disliked by Americans when you’re the second name on the ticket.

But as we can see, this poll is from Harvard, one of the most-in-touch-with-reality institutions in the nation, so there’s no debate!Please, lefties, don’t tell all your friends. […]