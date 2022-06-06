The US Supreme Court is expected to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision later this month. In response to this news Vice President Kamala Harris a ctivated the leftist street terrorists to get ready for the battles ahead.

Kamala shared this video with PEOPLE last week. Kamala Harris: We will use all available options when the Court rules. Our collective charge in this moment is to fight for the health safety and well-being of all women with everything we’ve got. The economic pain is not enough. Now Democrats are going to unleash holy hell on Americans over the Roe v. Wade decision.

Here comes Sumer of Love 2.0.