DEVELOPING STORY: At least 15 people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia. Police say two people have been killed. The gunman opened fire on South Street in a popular weekend entertainment zone packed with locals and tourists.

“People are down all over,” one eyewitness wrote on social media.

Eyewitness Joe Smith told the Inquirer that he had just left the Theatre of the Living Arts when the gunfire erupted.

“Once it started I didn’t think tit was going to stop,” he told the newspaper. “There was guttural screaming. I just heard screams.”

The New York Post reports: Gunfire erupted in the city’s bustling South Street neighborhood near 3rd Street shortly before midnight, Philadelphia police told WPVI .

Police had responded to a 911 call of an individual with a gun in a large crowd. Upon arrival, police saw a male firing into a crowd of people, cops said.The responding officer fired his service weapon three times at the suspect, police said. It's unclear if he was hit.The conditions of the victims was not immediately available. No officers were injured, according to police. NY Post The wounded were rushed to three area hospitals.More details to follow.