The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, popped in for a visit with BlackRock, the globalist asset management firm that owns much of the business world. They have over $11 trillion in assets under management, making them more economically powerful than the vast majority of nations.
This report from New Zealand media comically positions Ardern as the one with power in the exchange. She is a pawn doing the bidding of the New World Order.
Some may believe this is no big deal, that a world leader making a stop at a globalist mega-corporation is just a day in the life. But Ardern, who is a graduate of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum indoctrination school, also known as Young Global Leaders Initiative, has been central to the New World Order’s plans to bring western society to heel. Her draconian Covid policies were benchmarks for authoritarians who wanted to see just how much control a “democracy” could hold over the people.
Connecting with the puppet masters at BlackRock out in the open bodes ill for the world. After all, Ardern is a Neo-Marxist and the world isn’t supposed to know they’re living in George Orwell’s Animal Farm where the “revolutionaries” are actually in bed with the capitalists. To come out in broad daylight for a closed-door meeting with the biggest financer of the globalist elites signals the current stance that they don’t care what we think we know.
Right now MyPillow, is BOGO. Use promo code “JDR” at checkout for maximum discounts and Ultra MAGA.
Things are moving very quickly and the vast majority of Americans are still asleep. The crap is going to hit the fan soon. It behooves as many of us as possible to be alert and prepared for whatever is to come.
Someone just got busted coming out of BlackRock. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DYhN58ziQN
— reddpill2.0 (@ADailyDoseOfTr1) June 3, 2022
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
BlackRock and BlackStone are buying residential properties across the West if not the planet. TruthStream media did a video on the manufactured housing crisis, on top of a food shortage crisis, a political crisis of corruption, a geopolitical crisis of wars, a financial crisis and an information crisis all deliberately created to install a one world solution (Great Reset)
I’ve made so far this year and I’m a full time student. (noq32) I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I do.
.
For more details visit:>>>>>> https://brilliantfuture01.blogspot.com/