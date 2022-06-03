CISA released its much-anticipated report on Dominion Voting Machines on Friday afternoon before the weekend.
Last Saturday, CNN admitted that Dominion Voting Machine Software has flaws that can be exploited.
Federal authorities finally admitted to this truth last Saturday during the long holiday weekend.
The same officials who did not inspect the machines after the election told CNN that there is no evidence that the machines were tampered with.
The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on Dominion for two years now. It appears officials are finally catching up on something we already knew.The report shows that software could be leveraged by an attacker to gain elevated privileges and to install malicious code.
