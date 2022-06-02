Kyle Rittenhouse has responded to Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit win over ex-wife Amber Heard by declaring that the victory proves “you can fight back against lies in the media.”

Rittenhouse issues a statement to congratulate the vindicated actor.

In his comments, however, Rittenhouse also issued a warning to LeBron James, Joe Biden, and others who publicly defamed him.

“‘The jury gave me my life back. Truth never perishes,’ Johnny Depp. I felt that!” Rittenhouse said in reference to Depp’s comments on his court win.

“Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit,” he continued.

“Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!“I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News for more this week.” “The jury gave me my life back.” “Truth never perishes.” – Johnny Depp I felt that! Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 1, 2022 I have a new announcement coming soon about my defamation cases, keep an eye on Fox News and https://t.co/ZihybAjj7N for more this week. Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against […]