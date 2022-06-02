AP Photo/Steve Helber, File Many Democrats embraced the ‘defund the police’ movement. It is one of the things BLM was constantly pushing and at the Democratic convention in August 2020, Democrats fully embraced BLM, even featuring a musical number recognizing them. But after that convention — and after poll numbers began to come in and show how Americans were not on board with the idea, some of the Democrats began to try to distance themselves from the movement.

But some still appear to be tied to it, whether they deny it or not, including Stacey Abrams, who is running for Governor in Georgia.

From Fox News: Stacey Abrams serves as a board member of a UPS family foundation that awards millions of dollars to professors and scholars who advocate anti-capitalist and prison abolitionist views, Fox News Digital has learned. Abrams, who is taking another shot at running for Georgia governor, is currently listed as a board member at the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, a private grant-making foundation named after Marguerite Casey, the sister of UPS founder Jim Casey. The far-left foundation has repeatedly voiced support for defunding and abolishing the police. Abrams herself has even gotten money from the foundation, […]