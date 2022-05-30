In today’s Situation Update podcast, we cover Dr. David Martin revealing the simple truth about monkeypox: It’s a psychological terrorism operation to keep humanity paralyzed with fear while our rights and liberties are stripped away under one world government.

After two years of covid lies, lockdowns, depopulation vaccines, lockdown tyranny and anti-humanity genocide carried out by the medical establishment, anyone who still believes in government authority is truly an idiot.

But globalists are counting on that.

They are using monkeypox — and the coming monkeypox vaccines — to literally weed out the dumbed-down, obedient human beings who are too stupid to survive a basic IQ test. Globalists have long decided that they want to exterminate billions of people on planet Earth, and to their own surprise, they eventually came to realize that with the proper media narrative, they can get the oblivious masses to literally line up and be euthanized with injections without even a whimper of resistance.

Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we're doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

At some point, you have to concede that perhaps some of these oblivious masses truly are too stupid to represent the future of the human race. Not that we want to see vaccine violence committed against billions, of course, but there is a point where, after warning people over and over and over again, you just shrug your shoulders and invoke the Darwin Awards as the only applicable explanation.

Abortion is “always a woman’s choice”

Also today, we feature the shocking demand from a pro-abortion Democrat woman who insists, during a recorded interview, that it’s okay to murder your own five-year-old child because it’s “always a woman’s choice.” This video, from the Live Action pro-life group, is getting major play.

Watch 35 seconds of sheer liberal murderous insanity that’s begging for mockery: (does this woman work for the Babylon Bee?)

In today’s Situation Update podcast, I offer additional questions that could be asked of such abortion advocates. After all, this is rich territory for mockery and satire, given that some left-wing women believe it’s okay to murder their offspring at any age.

The answer to school shootings: Tactical Mom to the rescue!

Also in today’s Situation Update podcast, I reveal the need for local police to hire “Tactical Mom,” the ass-kicking, door-busting momma cop who can rescue children without any special equipment whatsoever, all while male cops are standing around in the parking lot comparing the size of their red dot sights and all their tacticool gun gear.

Tactical Mom can rescue children while wearing flip-flops. She needs no ballistic shields or even a firearm. She’s got mom power to instantly paralyze all young men into a state of instant fear and compliance. Tactical Mom wields a 15-pound purse and can slap the smirk off the face of armed teenagers in no time flat. She needs no flashlight because Tactical Mom has mom radar. She knows exactly where you are when you’re doing something bad.

Hear my take on Tactical Mom, which is also included in the full podcast below:

Here’s the full podcast, which covers all the topics mentioned above and more, including 1970s-era toys that were extremely dangerous for children such as lawn darts. Remember those? Somehow we survived to tell the tale…

