In today’s Situation Update podcast, we cover Dr. David Martin revealing the simple truth about monkeypox: It’s a psychological terrorism operation to keep humanity paralyzed with fear while our rights and liberties are stripped away under one world government.
After two years of covid lies, lockdowns, depopulation vaccines, lockdown tyranny and anti-humanity genocide carried out by the medical establishment, anyone who still believes in government authority is truly an idiot.
But globalists are counting on that.
They are using monkeypox — and the coming monkeypox vaccines — to literally weed out the dumbed-down, obedient human beings who are too stupid to survive a basic IQ test. Globalists have long decided that they want to exterminate billions of people on planet Earth, and to their own surprise, they eventually came to realize that with the proper media narrative, they can get the oblivious masses to literally line up and be euthanized with injections without even a whimper of resistance.
Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
At some point, you have to concede that perhaps some of these oblivious masses truly are too stupid to represent the future of the human race. Not that we want to see vaccine violence committed against billions, of course, but there is a point where, after warning people over and over and over again, you just shrug your shoulders and invoke the Darwin Awards as the only applicable explanation.
Abortion is “always a woman’s choice”
Also today, we feature the shocking demand from a pro-abortion Democrat woman who insists, during a recorded interview, that it’s okay to murder your own five-year-old child because it’s “always a woman’s choice.” This video, from the Live Action pro-life group, is getting major play.
Watch 35 seconds of sheer liberal murderous insanity that’s begging for mockery: (does this woman work for the Babylon Bee?)
In today’s Situation Update podcast, I offer additional questions that could be asked of such abortion advocates. After all, this is rich territory for mockery and satire, given that some left-wing women believe it’s okay to murder their offspring at any age.
The answer to school shootings: Tactical Mom to the rescue!
Also in today’s Situation Update podcast, I reveal the need for local police to hire “Tactical Mom,” the ass-kicking, door-busting momma cop who can rescue children without any special equipment whatsoever, all while male cops are standing around in the parking lot comparing the size of their red dot sights and all their tacticool gun gear.
Tactical Mom can rescue children while wearing flip-flops. She needs no ballistic shields or even a firearm. She’s got mom power to instantly paralyze all young men into a state of instant fear and compliance. Tactical Mom wields a 15-pound purse and can slap the smirk off the face of armed teenagers in no time flat. She needs no flashlight because Tactical Mom has mom radar. She knows exactly where you are when you’re doing something bad.
Hear my take on Tactical Mom, which is also included in the full podcast below:
Here’s the full podcast, which covers all the topics mentioned above and more, including 1970s-era toys that were extremely dangerous for children such as lawn darts. Remember those? Somehow we survived to tell the tale…
Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
Discover more information-packaged podcasts each day, along with special reports, interviews and emergency updates, at:
Follow me on:
- Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
- Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger
- Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@healthranger
- Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger
- Parler: Parler.com/user/HealthRanger
- Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
- BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/
- Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts
- Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about new, upcoming audiobooks that you can download for free.
- Download my current audiobooks — including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind — at:
- https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/
- Download my new audiobook, “Resilient Prepping” at ResilientPrepping.com
- NATURAL NEWS
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker