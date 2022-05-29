World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Director Klaus Schwab issued a thinly veiled threat toward Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after the strongman refused to sign the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) pandemic treaty.

“Let’s also be clear: The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, a powerful community – you, here in this room. We have the means to impose this state [of the future] on the world,” Schwab said in a video posted on Twitter.

The German globalist’s message came amid remarks made by Bolsonaro on May 15. The strongman leading the Portuguese-speaking nation voiced out Brazil’s explicit refusal to sign the WHO’s pandemic treaty, which grants the global health body overarching powers in the guise of addressing public health issues. (Related: Stunning plan devised by Klaus Schwab, founder of World Economic Forum, to hand globalists control of the world using COVID pandemic.)

“Brazil will not get into this [pandemic treaty]. Brazil is autonomous and will not get into this, you can forget that. I’ve already [spoken] to our foreign relations cabinet and if that proposal goes forward, it won’t be with Brazil,” said Bolsonaro.

“Moreover, I was the only statesman that didn’t adhere to the lockdown policies. I said we had to take care of the elderly and people with comorbidities, and today’s studies outside of Brazil especially show that I was right.”

He cited the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo as an example of the utter failure of lockdowns to curb the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Check this out: Which state in Brazil locked [down] itself the most? Sao Paulo. Which state had the most deaths per 100,000 people? Sao Paulo. That’s a sign I was right.”

Bolsonaro critical of COVID-19 guidance from the WHO

This was not the first time the Brazilian president crossed swords with the global health body – leading to Schwab castigating the strongman.

Back in October 2021, Bolsonaro and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tackled the world’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and their bigger repercussions. The two sat down during the G21 Summit that month, held in the Italian capital Rome.

The Brazilian leader started the ball rolling by asking if there was “prior consideration” on the global health body’s part when it implemented lockdowns and other measures. “All over the world, there are people who need to work to feed themselves,” he pointed out, adding that “the economy will collapse” if the lockdowns continue.

In response, Tedros said he does not see a need for Brazil to lock itself down due to the country’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate. Lockdowns were no longer necessary as long as Brazilians continue wearing face masks and washing their hands properly, he added.

Bolsonaro also questioned the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, claiming “many who got the second dose are getting COVID-19. In Brazil, many who got the second dose are dying.”

But according to Tedros, it was possible for vaccinated people to die if they had comorbidities. “The vaccine does not prevent COVID, but it does prevent serious illness and death,” he added.

Meanwhile, Schwab mentioned two conditions that were necessary to bring about the Great Reset he espouses. These came amid Bolsonaro’s refusal to work with the WHO to advance the globalist agenda.

“The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities instead of serving only our self-interest. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility. [The] second [condition is] that we collaborate,” Schwab said.

Watch Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejecting the WHO’s pandemic treaty below.

