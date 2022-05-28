This is the type of message every sheriff and police chief needs to be sending out to the nation right now. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd sent a warning to those considering bringing a gun to school to threaten children:
Sheriff Judd mixes no words (Polk County vernacular) when it comes to letting you know how he feels about keeping kids safe. We're praying for Uvalde. Have a safe and happy summer everyone. #PrayersForUvalde #UnitedWithUvalde pic.twitter.com/E7swt5oT55
— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 27, 2022
“This is the last thing you’ll see before we put a bullet through your head if you’re trying to hurt our children. We’re going to shoot you graveyard dead if you come onto a campus with a gun threatening our children or shooting at us,” the Sheriff of Polk County told the press as he held up a photo of armed officers in a video released by his office late Friday afternoon.
Here’s his whole press conference:
Murder is always wrong, but murdering children is absolutely heinous. We need more sheriffs around this country like Sheriff Grady.
Buy precious metals to protect your wealth. Pick your style: JD GoldCo offers options. Our Gold Guy has no frills.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Finally! there’s a good manner however you’ll work on-line from your home victimization your pc and earn within the same time…erty621 solely basic web information required and quick internet connection… Earn
the
maximum amount as $3000 a week… http://takelink24.blogspot.com