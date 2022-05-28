This is the type of message every sheriff and police chief needs to be sending out to the nation right now. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd sent a warning to those considering bringing a gun to school to threaten children:

Sheriff Judd mixes no words (Polk County vernacular) when it comes to letting you know how he feels about keeping kids safe. We're praying for Uvalde. Have a safe and happy summer everyone. #PrayersForUvalde #UnitedWithUvalde pic.twitter.com/E7swt5oT55 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 27, 2022

“This is the last thing you’ll see before we put a bullet through your head if you’re trying to hurt our children. We’re going to shoot you graveyard dead if you come onto a campus with a gun threatening our children or shooting at us,” the Sheriff of Polk County told the press as he held up a photo of armed officers in a video released by his office late Friday afternoon.

Here’s his whole press conference:

Murder is always wrong, but murdering children is absolutely heinous. We need more sheriffs around this country like Sheriff Grady.

