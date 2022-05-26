Dean Knudson and Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Republican Dean Knudson, a republican member of the WEC, abruptly resigned today after serving five years. Knudson slammed President Trump on the way out the door saying there was no fraud in the 2020 Wisconsin Election.
Knudson chose to ignore the voter fraud discovered by the Wisconsin Special Counsel earlier this year.
Remember, WEC, with the exception of Spindell, asked clerks across Wisconsin in 2020 not to follow election law involving Special Voting Deputies in nursing homes, which Justice Gableman believes in his March 1st Interim Election Fraud Report, was the breeding grounds for massive election fraud.
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Secret Video Recordings LEAKED from Inside “The Hole” of DC Gitmo — First Footage Ever Released of Cockroach and Mold Infested Cell of J6 Political Prisoner
WEC, with the exception of Spindell, literally looked the other way in 2020 involving indefinitely confined and ERIC’S mover list.
WEC also unequivocally endorsed the illegal ballot drop boxes. The Cap Times reported: Dean Knudson, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, will resign after serving almost five years on the commission, he announced Wednesday. Speaking at a meeting scheduled to elect the commission’s next chair, Knudson said […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker