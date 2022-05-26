Dean Knudson and Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Republican Dean Knudson, a republican member of the WEC, abruptly resigned today after serving five years. Knudson slammed President Trump on the way out the door saying there was no fraud in the 2020 Wisconsin Election.

Knudson chose to ignore the voter fraud discovered by the Wisconsin Special Counsel earlier this year.

Remember, WEC, with the exception of Spindell, asked clerks across Wisconsin in 2020 not to follow election law involving Special Voting Deputies in nursing homes, which Justice Gableman believes in his March 1st Interim Election Fraud Report, was the breeding grounds for massive election fraud.

WEC, with the exception of Spindell, literally looked the other way in 2020 involving indefinitely confined and ERIC’S mover list.

WEC also unequivocally endorsed the illegal ballot drop boxes. The Cap Times reported: Dean Knudson, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, will resign after serving almost five years on the commission, he announced Wednesday. Speaking at a meeting scheduled to elect the commission’s next chair, Knudson said […]