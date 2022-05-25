Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation on May 20 permanently blocking state health officials from mandating the COVID-19 “vaccine” for school children. House Bill 2086 prohibits the Arizona Department of Health Services from starting a process to include the COVID-19 jab on the state’s list of immunizations required for school children in grades K-12.

The measure was sponsored by Rep. Joanne Osborne (R-Goodyear), the House Health and Human Services Committee chair. She has stated she believes the decision of whether to get a COVID-19 “vaccine” should be up to parents. She noted children are not likely to contract the virus or, if they do, suffer serious consequences, pointing out, “This is not a childhood disease.” Screenshot / Arizona House Bill 2086 Those opposed to Osborne’s bill included the Arizona Academy of Family Physicians, the Arizona Public Health Association, the Arizona Education Association, and the Arizona Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

On Mar. 23, Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former state health director, addressed the state Senate Health and Human Services Committee about the prospect of adding the COVID-19 “vaccine” to the required immunization list. He commented the last time the health department added […]