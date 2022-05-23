Is monkeypox a major threat looming on our horizon or a big, huge nothingburger designed to distract us from real challenges? On today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I tackled this question and came up with seven scenarios I believe are the most likely surrounding monkeypox. Here’s a modified transcript of how I opened today’s show:

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the globalist elites who are pulling strings all across the planet, it’s that they’re quite clever. I’m not giving them kudos for this. I just want to make sure everyone is aware that they aren’t bumbling Bond villains who make it fairly easy for one fictional super spy to foil their global domination plans. In fact, they’ve made it nearly impossible for American patriots to properly fight back. By no means am I suggesting that we should give up. We fight harder because that’s what we have do, period.

“I’d also strongly recommend prayer.

“This week has already been crazy and it’s just getting started. We have the Pandemic Treaty getting fleshed out and signed this week. The World Economic Forum’s Davos summit is underway and Jack Posobiec has already been detained by police. But today, I’m going to talk about Monkeypox because it may or may not be a major concern going forward. Over the weekend, I was asked by multiple people to look into it, so I did extensive research and let me tell you right now, it’s ugly. I’m going to detail seven possible scenarios surrounding it and the conspiracy to either spread it as the next pandemic or to use it temporarily as a distraction. It really comes down to those two possibilities and all of the seven scenarios I’ll detail fall into one or both categories.”

What We Know About Monkeypox Today

Any information reported by official sources should be taken with a grain of salt. We know they’re controlling the narrative, which means it cannot be fully trusted. With that said, we have a reasonable expectation to believe some of the information. It’s being reported there are currently hundreds of known cases in at least 17 countries.

We know it is spreading by means that aren’t necessarily how it was spread in the past. Monkeypox, which was first noted in the 1950s, use to spread through very specific physical contact. Today, it appears to be spreading by other means as well, otherwise it wouldn’t be spreading so quickly.

Early indications say the incubation period ranges from 5 to 21 days, which means people could be infected and spreading the disease three weeks before ever experiencing a symptom.

Lastly, we know the World Health Organization claims it is spread through sexual contact, though they irresponsibly forgot to mention that it spreads through other means as well such as casual touch and possibly via aerosol transmission. There were reported “superspreader events” in Belgium and the Canary Islands in the beginning of May.

Random or Planned?

Common sense tells us this was not a random occurrence. Why? Because there is already too much evidence pointing to it being a planned, manufactured, and intentionally spread disease.

As was covered last week, there was an international biosecurity conference in Munich last year in which they simulated a “global pandemic involving an unusual strain of Monkeypox.” When did this simulation predict an outbreak could happen? Mid-May, 2022. Hmm.

Looking at how quickly it’s spreading, we can assume beyond any reasonable doubt that it has been drastically changed from its original form. Otherwise, we would have seen a plague in Africa the moment it mutated. Natural mutations have clear epicenters and spread in logical ways. Artificially mutated diseases that are manufactured and intentionally spread for effect would be popping up in multiple countries all at once, just as we’re seeing today.

Then, there’s a report by Dr. Benjamin Braddock that is opening some eyes:

ECDC source tells me that the preliminary analysis of monkeypox indicates that it is “a third lab strain with unknown characteristics” and that there is chatter about this being somehow related to Moscow’s charges against U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.

A Russian-Chinese joint task force has been tasked with establishing: where it originated, whether it is detectable in research conducted by the US in Ukraine, Georgia; whether there is a link to biological research conducted by the US on smallpox in Ukraine.

Main ECDC focus right now is on buying up as much of BN’s vaccine as possible. “They’re buying before they know whether it is even effective against this strain of monkeypox. I wouldn’t be surprised if they skipped testing it’s efficacy altogether.”

Last Fall, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a vaccine that used a “live horsepox viral vector platform designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein”

Last Fall, Tonix Pharmaceuticals announced a vaccine that used a “live horsepox viral vector platform designed to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein”https://t.co/NoyoGSqdLY pic.twitter.com/CgA6zwYALs — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 21, 2022

Current consensus is that the samples have been sequenced at multiple labs is that this belongs to the West African clade (good news, this has 1% mortality as opposed to 10% with the Congo clade) and appears to be very close to the Israel 2018 sequence. — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 23, 2022

The National Pulse reported there has been monkeypox research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology that the Chinese Communist Party bragged about through their scientists in February:

The Wuhan Institute of Virology assembled a monkeypox virus genome, allowing the virus to be identified through PCR tests, using a method researchers flagged for potentially creating a “contagious pathogen,” The National Pulse can reveal.

The study was first published in February 2022, just months before the latest international outbreak of monkeypox cases which appear to have now reached the United States.

The paper, which was authored by nine Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers and published in the lab’s quarterly scientific journal Virologica Sinica, also follows the wide-scale use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to identify COVID-19-positive individuals.

This disease has been manufactured. Of that I’m 99% certain.

Who Is Behind This?

I could have started this section by saying “The WHO Is Behind This” because they are certainly involved and may ultimately be most responsible. But there are others who have a vested interest in seeing this come through, namely the Chinese Communist Party, Russia, the World Economic Forum, and America’s own Deep State.

They could all be working on it together. Wouldn’t that be something? We can speculate about that because all of them share two primary goals: taking down western economies and greatly reducing or even eliminating western influence over the world.

Seven Scenarios

Let me begin by saying none of these scenarios are mutually exclusive. Covid Pandemic Panic Theater accomplished multiple goals, including weakening our economy, helping Democrats steal the 2020 election, and propping up globalist shills like Anthony Fauci and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It’s not far-fetched to believe they’re using monkeypox to push multiple pieces of their agenda.

I went into much more detail on today’s show than the single paragraph I’ve given to each scenario below. You can and should listen to it, but for brevity I laid out the broad strokes below. Here are the seven most likely scenarios of what monkeypox represents to the globalist elites:

The Big Bioweapon

We know Covid-19 wasn’t nearly as big of a deal as they played it up to be in the beginning. Monkeypox may be different. It generally has a much higher mortality rate than Covid, at least past versions did. There’s no telling whether or not this has been modified in a way that makes it more contagious but less deadly. It could even be more deadly. We don’t know what we don’t know at this point, but it seems possible that this is the bioweapon they’ll try to use for mass depopulation. I think it’s the least likely scenario, but since it’s the worst one I figured I’d lead with it.

Second Stage Jab Warfare

The appetite for new Covid jabs is practically non-existent and booster shots are getting skipped more and more. What better way to spark a resurgence of more needles in more arms than to throw out a new pandemic?

2022 Election Protection

The Democrats are going to lose majorly during the midterm elections unless they’re able to cheat in a massive, widescale way. They need even more help than Joe Biden needed in 2020 because they’ll have to operate out of many more locations. But it would be a lot easier to steal the midterms if there’s a new lockdown and ubiquitous mail-in voting. Then, they can unleash their mules.

Distract From Davos

The World Economic Forum is holding what some have said is the most consequential annual meeting in Davos that they’ve ever had. More eyes are watching this year than ever before. Could this be away to pull attention away from Switzerland, Klaus Schwab, and others in the globalist cabal?

Weaken Western Economies

Lockdowns destroyed our economy. New lockdowns on our already-decimated economy could end us, removing our dominance over the world economy, removing the dollar as the world reserve currency, and forcing an economic collapse under the weight of a gargantuan national debt.

Push the Pandemic Treaty

Of all the scenarios, this seems to be the most likely. Did they launch monkeypox so they can go to their meeting about the World Health Organization’s sovereignty-stealing Pandemic Treaty with fresh fear in the air? If this isn’t the main reason to launch monkeypox now, it’s almost certainly one of them.

All of the Above

As I said, these are not mutually exclusive. Any or all of them could be part of the play. That means we have to be extra-diligent about spreading the truth and making more Americans aware. As I often say, we need allies. We need as many Americans as possible to be fighting against this evil and we need as few Americans as possible to be forced into a position of dependence on government. This is why I promote prepper supplies, precious metals, and nutraceuticals as my sponsors. We need awareness. We need numbers. We need strength.

We need prayers.

Help spread the word. We know so little about monkeypox right now, but we know it fits in with the globalist elites’ machinations one way or another. Don’t fear. Be ready to fight.