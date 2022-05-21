Image: Rudy Giuliani, Joe Biden, YouTube Screenshots Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani today thanked Joe Biden for the label that he gave to Trump supporters in a May 4 speech.

Biden said at the time, “Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a United States senator who is leading the Republican National Senatorial Campaign Committee, released what he calls the ‘Ultra-MAGA Agenda.’ It’s a MAGA agenda all right.

“Let me tell you about this Ultra-MAGA Agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are. It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95 percent of whom make less than $100,000 a year,” Biden insisted.

Giuliani said in a tweet today, “Thank you Biden. To call us ULTRA MAGA is a complement for those of us who love America.”

“It recognizes our great love for our nation and our desire to make it greater. Apparently this is applauded by your Defame America party,” Giuliani explained. Many Republicans have embraced the term now and the GOP is even fundraising off of it.

As we previously reported , after wrapping up a press conference last week, U.S. House Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was asked about the term.A reporter appeared to begin a question as Stefanik walked off, […]