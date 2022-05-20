Kamala: “On an electric school bus, no exhaust!” Credit: Twitter The Biden administration is really keeping its eye on the ball in this moment of economic downturn. While you watch your investments go up in flames as the stock market crashes, and inflation destroys your savings, Kamala Harris is out in the world, doing what’s important: Getting way too excited about electric buses.

The intrepid Vice President, who might as well be a character on “Veep,” gave us the low-down in a speech where she described how awesome it was to have buses with no exhaust. There’s a lot of competition this week, but I think we’ve found the most tone-deaf utterance by an administration official this week. There’s always Saturday, though. Kamala: “On an electric school bus, no exhaust!” pic.twitter.com/dzv6GXvp36 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 20, 2022 Maybe it’s because I’m currently losing my shirt in the stock market (don’t worry, I’m not selling), but my patience for this kind of stuff has run out. Why is the administration, in the midst of the country entering a cycle of stagflation and recession (welcome back to the 1970s, folks), still out there acting as if anyone gives two shakes about […]