Kamala: “On an electric school bus, no exhaust!” Credit: Twitter The Biden administration is really keeping its eye on the ball in this moment of economic downturn. While you watch your investments go up in flames as the stock market crashes, and inflation destroys your savings, Kamala Harris is out in the world, doing what’s important: Getting way too excited about electric buses.
The intrepid Vice President, who might as well be a character on “Veep,” gave us the low-down in a speech where she described how awesome it was to have buses with no exhaust. There’s a lot of competition this week, but I think we’ve found the most tone-deaf utterance by an administration official this week. There’s always Saturday, though. Kamala: “On an electric school bus, no exhaust!” pic.twitter.com/dzv6GXvp36 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 20, 2022 Maybe it’s because I’m currently losing my shirt in the stock market (don’t worry, I’m not selling), but my patience for this kind of stuff has run out. Why is the administration, in the midst of the country entering a cycle of stagflation and recession (welcome back to the 1970s, folks), still out there acting as if anyone gives two shakes about […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker