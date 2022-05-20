Leaked audio that appears to have originated from a meeting of China’s top war generals reveals elaborate plans for a land invasion in the near future, waged by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and augmented with cyber warfare, orbital space weapons and the activation of CCP civilians currently embedded in corporations and governments around the world.

This is the bombshell that has emerged from the leaked audio out of China, for which a full English translation and transcript has now been published by whistleblower Jennifer Zeng at this link. (The English translation is somewhat rough but still very useful.)

Yesterday I interviewed John Moore (TheLibertyMan.com) who offered extensive details on this plan. His source, in turn, is JR Nyquist, with whom I spoke yesterday in a private phone conversation. (I am interviewing Nyquist today during the fourth hour of the Alex Jones Show, where I’m a fill-in host. See that at InfoWars.com)

I’m also scheduled to interview Nyquist in much more detail Monday, with that interview to be posted Tuesday next week at my channel on Brighteon.com, which will also post the recent interview with John Moore:

HR Report channel link on Brighteon.com

Some of the highlights of all this, which I cover extensively in today’s Situation Update podcast (see below), including the following conclusions and/or claims. Note that no one can yet prove this is the active plan of China at this moment, but it appears that such plans are being actively pursued:

China’s shutdowns of Shanghai and Beijing were actually a cover story to allow the military to use sea port infrastructure to load cargo ships with military supplies in preparation for a large-scale “D-Day” land invasion.

Although the United States is not specifically mentioned in the leaked audio, the preparations refer to a “Final War” and are deemed far too extensive to merely be targeting Taiwan.

The invasion forces would cross the Pacific disguised as merchant ships / cargo ships. Once they arrive within short-range rocket range, containers on the top of these ocean vessels would open up and launch short-range rockets, including tactical battlefield nuclear weapons, striking National Guard and military bases in California. Chinese troops would then land on the beaches. They would seize the ports (such as Long Beach), then use the ports to land heavier ships which would offload armor, artillery, and other heavy weapon of war. From there, China would have established a beachhead similar to the way allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in World War II.

Both China and Russia have pre-staged large caches of weapons, uniforms, RPGs, automatic weapons, night vision equipment and other military gear across the United States, county by county. These equipment caches will be activated when the CCP and Russian civilians are told to “go hot” and begin carrying out domestic sabotage operations targeting the US power grid, fuel refineries, railways and other infrastructure targets. From the transcript of the leaked audio, “We should take the way of using civilians to cover and support the military… We will mobilize overseas Chinese and overseas Chinese organizations to actively participate in supporting our military operations.”

China is deliberately stockpiling massive quantities of food supplies (grains), microchips, ammunition, commodities and other items in preparation for being economically cut off by the West, just as the USA and NATO did to Russia. This further implies that China is preparing to attack the West and is anticipating the West’s response by watching what the USA and NATO have done to Russia.

China is actively converting its economy from a normal peacetime operation to a wartime operation, and China’s military leaders cite their “success” with covid lockdowns as proof that their command-and-control dominance over domestic operations will keep them in power.

China is expecting massive riots and civil unrest in the large cities around Hong Kong (Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and they are committed to using special forces from the PLA to immediately execute protesters and instantly quell any uprisings.

China and Russia have teamed up in this effort to destroy their common enemy (the USA). Russia’s operations in Ukraine are essentially a “fixing operation” to cause the USA to commit its military hardware and troops to the Ukrainian theater of war, thereby creating vulnerabilities and lack of military readiness in the continental United States (CONUS), just as China is preparing to invade the USA in a D-Day-style landing of troops and military equipment.

From other sources, we also know that China is taking active steps in global currency wars to dump the dollar, dump all dollar / Treasury debt, and prepare for a global dollar collapse.

This invasion plan has all been aided by Gov. Newsom and the Democrats of California outlawing AR-15s and normal capacity magazines, causing the people of California to be ill-equipped to defend themselves against invading enemy forces.

California Gov. Newsom is complicit in the entire operation and has been paid off with $500 million in laundered money that the state of California first transferred to China as part of a $1 billion “PPE purchase” scheme which resulted in $500 million going back to Newsom and his treasonous co-conspirators. Newsom literally used taxpayer funds and China money laundering to pay himself half a billion dollars in kickbacks, believed to be denominated in gold, cash and crypto.

China’s goal is to exterminate every last American in North America, then conquer the fertile farmlands of the Midwest, which are desperately needed by China to produce the crops that will feed its people and support China’s global expansion toward world dominance. The longstanding military posture of China includes a plan to exterminate every last American, including all the illegals who currently reside in the USA.

China can raise up to 100 million military troops over time, flooding CONUS with a seemingly endless stream of combat troops.

Readying large numbers of ocean transport vessels for the invasion

From the leaked audio transcript, you can see China’s preparedness activities involving ocean vessels and how they’re being readied for war:

Commanders! Regarding the formation of the fleet and the distribution of personnel and equipment, we are prepared to arrange it in this way.

First, equip the ships with strong cadres. According to the different support items and specific uses, they are formed into 3 brigades, 45 squadrons, and 135 detachments. We have prepared 231 cadres to accompany the ships, 3 of them are in regimental positions, 45 battalion positions, and 183 other military cadres.

Second, optimize the ship’s militia. Equip them with the main crew, veterans, and equipment in a mixed-mode. The transportation ships are mainly manned with defense forces, medical personnel, and correspondents. Ten thousand-ton ships are equipped with a platoon, thousand-ton ships with a squad, and hundred-ton ships with a squad. Each group of the militia is mainly composed of defense forces and main equipment operators.

Third, load the ships with high-tech equipment. Follow the latest task needs of the maritime militia, and equip the militia with a variety of unmanned equipment, radar, sonar, and other high-tech equipment. Altogether there are more than 2,000 sets.

End of report!

The transcript also makes reference to elements of drone warfare, cyber warfare and space weapons, specifically mentioning Huawei as a large company whose resources are needed to support China’s war efforts:

As to the 2,000+ pieces of high-tech equipment, 480 drones and 70 unmanned boats are currently secured in place. We need to seize the moment to transfer.

Superiors asked us to mobilize 21 network attack and control detachments, we’ve mobilized 15, with a current shortage of 6 detachments and 60 people. We also lack 32 attack and control system industry network expert talents. Our advice is to mobilize Qianxin, Huawei, Tencent, and other key high-tech enterprises, and enhance the corresponding distribution to meet the needs of the troops.

In Shenzhen, we can find all satellite supporting enterprises. Can we take the initiative to take advantage of this area to contribute to the participation in the war to support the front?

Commander, at present we rely on Zhuhai Orbita, Shenzhen Aerospace Dongfanghong Satellite Co., Foshan Deliya and Ji Hua Laboratory, and have formed four satellite detachments. We have in total 16 low-orbit satellites, with 0.5 to 10 meters global remote ultra-high optical resolution sensing and imaging capabilities.

In addition, China’s war leader make strong reference to the psychological operations that will be waged by their government to control the population as they wage war against the West:

First, we need to strengthen the protection in political field. Look at the recent several regional wars, especially the Russian-Ukrainian conflict war situation. If you look at the big picture, the United States and the West will try everything to slander us, smear us, in an attempt to confuse right and wrong, to shake our will to win a just and decisive battle. We must give full play to public opinion, legal struggle, psychological war and militia teams to strengthen the guidance of public opinion and psychological protection, and cohesion of patriotic support for the positive energy of the military front.

Estimated timetable is early November of this year

Although the leaked audio does not specifically refer to a calendar date, JR Nyquist told me he believes the planning details point to a rapid timetable, perhaps early November of this year. That would of course help the Democrats avoid any mid-term elections where they would be removed from power due to the overwhelming American frustration with Joe Biden’s catastrophic fake presidency and the total destruction against America that has been unleashed by Democrats who rigged elections in order to steal positions of public office.

An invasion by China would suspend the mid-term elections and place America into a near-instant military dictatorship, commanded by none other than Joe Biden, the Impersonator-In-Chief who can barely command his own lips, much less the entire U.S. military.

Get the full analysis in my Situation Update podcast, running about 90 minutes:

Brighteon.com/9fe9eae5-22a2-4f72-a376-eca4bede6c06

