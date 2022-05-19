Click here to read Todd’s best-selling book on how to stop the socialists from taking control of America – Culture Jihad.

Fisher-Price wants your child to become a drag queen.

The national toy-maker has introduced a collection of dolls that promote cross dressing and the drag queen lifestyle.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race edition of the Little People Collection – figurines in pink and purple gowns with flamboyant hair-dos.The director of One Million Moms is stunned — accusing Fisher-Price of pushing an LGBT agenda on small kids.Grooming the next generation — following a trend in public education to introduce two and three year olds to radical sex and gender philosophies.“It is outrageous that a toy company is marketing and normalizing gender dysphoria to young children. Parents who are not already aware of the company’s agenda, please be forewarned: Children are being ‘groomed’ by Fisher-Price drag queen dolls under the disguise of playtime,” Monica Cole, the director of One Million Moms said.Fisher-Price is purposely confusing our innocent children by attempting to destroy very definitive gender […]