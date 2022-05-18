“We are experiencing the greatest, possibly the worst, energy crisis in the last 50 years. Gasoline and diesel prices are at record highs and inventories are at record lows,” Stewart told Fox News . At the same time, he stressed that the current US authorities have not only failed to take the necessary action, but also interfere with those who want to resolve the energy crisis.

“What did the [Biden] administration do this week? What was their major energy announcement? It was to pull millions of acres of federal leases off the table and potentially trap billions of barrels into the ground. It’s really frustrating. I mean, this administration has no strategy to help us get out of it. And frankly, all the actions that they take are counterproductive to those of us who are trying to solve this problem,” he said.

Gasoline prices in the US have been rising steadily, including this week. The increase in fuel prices comes against the backdrop of rising world oil prices, despite the attempts of the White House to counter this trend. On Saturday, according to the non-profit American Automobile Association, the cost of gasoline again exceeded the historical maximum and reached 4,452 dollars […]