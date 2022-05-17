Sean Hannity is a NeoCon. Sean Hannity is controlled opposition. Sean Hannity is a “conservative” shill for the Republican Establishment and the globalist elites. But you probably knew that already.

What you may not have known is that he’s now stooping so low into full-blown wokeness that he’s willing to invoke Antifa and leftist talking points just to help his RINO buddy, Dr. Mehmet Oz, win today’s Pennsylvania primary for U.S. Senate.

BREAKING: Sean Hannity is now citing Antifa as a source and attacking peaceful Trump supporters who attended the Jan 6 rally pic.twitter.com/hxGrxn3PmC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 17, 2022

Attacks against Kathy Barnette have been brutal for the past week. Allies of President Trump have been falling on their swords to protect him from an embarrassing loss by Dr. Oz, who he never should have endorsed in the first place. Barnette emerged from the middle of the pack to enter the primary in a virtual tie with Dr. Oz, especially with former frontrunner David McCormick fading in the final weeks.

As many real conservatives noted on Twitter, it’s long past time to abandon Hannity and Fox News as reliable sources for commentary:

LOW BLOW: Sean Hannity Smears Peaceful Trump Supporters Marching Down the Street on Jan. 6 in Hit Piece on Republican Kathy Barnette (VIDEO) https://t.co/PRmT29ECED via @gatewaypundit — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 17, 2022

Fox News is not your friend. pic.twitter.com/CUDebQ53BV — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) May 17, 2022

Hannity obsessively trying to take down @Kathy4Truth with leftist talking points is super cringe. https://t.co/Ghwt9KNw13 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 17, 2022

Thanks @seanhannity, yesterday @Kathy4Truth was pro BLM Rioters, now today she is marching for Trump and your slandering her.. make up your mind.. Man, you have bowed to the establishment and Woke Right Super PAC money.. praying for you https://t.co/zsK0aGk4Sr — Commissioner Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) May 17, 2022

Hannity is trying to go after .@Kathy4Truth for marching in DC on Jan 6th?? This is actually helping to promote her. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AKHJLr0rdk — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 17, 2022

Dr Oz shine boy Sean Hannity attacks @Kathy4Truth for attending a January 6th March. pic.twitter.com/UGPiOjOH2m — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 17, 2022

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Sean Hannity ran another hit piece on lightweight Republican candidate Kathy Barnette on Monday night. Hannity is a personal friend of Dr. Oz who is running against Kathy Barnette in the US Senate race in Pennsylvania.

But this time Hannity smeared the Proud Boys and Trump supporters who were marching peacefully in the street to the US Capitol on January 6th. Hannity shared a video of Kathy Barnette walking down the street. She was surrounded by members of the Proud Boys. They were all filmed just walking down the street.

No matter what happens in Pennsylvania today, I hope anyone who claims to be an America First patriot will now realize Sean Hannity is not fighting for this country. His fighting for his own best interests, and that’s Dr. Oz.

