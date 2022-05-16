Most corporate American media, politicians, and doctors completely suppress discussion about Covid vaccine-induced strokes. But the intense spike in strokes being reported internationally since the Covid jabs were rolled out to the masses last year is enough to make us draw the correlation to the sharp rise in strokes we’re seeing in the United States.

This weekend, two prominent Democrat politicians suffered strokes. First, Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Democrat frontrunner reported having a stroke. John Fetterman, 52, has indicated that he is triple-jabbed. Then, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, 63, announced he had a stroke as well. According to the Washington Times:

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat, announced Sunday evening that he had suffered a minor stroke “this weekend.”

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mr. Van Hollen said he had gone to George Washington University Hospital after feeling lightheaded and suffering “acute neck pain” while giving a speech in western Maryland.

“Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head,” he said.

‌Mr. Van Hollen said, citing his doctors, that his stroke will have “no long-term effects or damage.”

We’ve covered strokes among celebrities and politicians for months. Off the top of my head, I recall stroke or stroke-like symptoms being reported by Hailey Bieber, Senator Ben Ray Lujan, and actress Melle Stewart. All are under 50-years-old. Bieber is just 25-years-old. All have been fully vaccinated.

Until there is scientific evidence that ties the Covid jabs to strokes that are allowed to be released in the United States, all we can do is continue to report on the events and speculate about their correlation to the jabs. But considering the body of evidence pointing to at least a strong correlation if not direct causation, it’s pretty safe to say yes, it’s probably the jabs.

Some have speculated the abundance of bombshell reports in recent months, from the Ukraine invasion to Elon Musk buying Twitter, Will Smith’s slap to the Hunter Biden’s laptop confirmation, and now the SCOTUS leaks as well as multiple murders that are getting national attention, were all timed to distract us from the mounting evidence that the jabs are lethal. For some, it happens shortly after they get injected. For others, it develops into cardiovascular issues that develop inexplicably.

No, I’m not suggesting that the events distracting us are all fake. I don’t believe Russia invaded Ukraine to take our attention away from Pandemic Panic Theater. But the continuous flow of conspicuously timed bombshells is suspicious. The laptop confirmation and SCOTUS leaks in particular could have dropped at any time. The fact they were dropped when other events were fading from the news cycle piques my conspiratorial interests.

If these strokes are related to the jabs, don’t expect anyone in corporate media to spend much time talking about them. They will be buried faster than the Waukesha mass murder.

