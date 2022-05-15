Today’s episode of “How to Red-Pill a Radical Progressive With Economic Truth” started with a standard Tweet from the White House. As usual, they made a ludicrous claim that blamed someone else for the problems they’re in the process of creating.

“Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year,” Joe Biden’s handlers Tweeted from his @POTUS account. “This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever.”

The last line in the Tweet was truly comical considering the carnage they’ve engaged in against families since taking office. “It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures.”

Under my predecessor, the deficit increased every single year. This year, we’re on track to cut the deficit by $1.5 trillion – the biggest one-year decline ever. It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways we can ease inflationary pressures. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2022

In the next segment, semi-popular Twitter user Neoliberal retorted, saying, “This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit.”

This is so silly. The deficit is decreasing because we’re not doing pandemic aid anymore, and federal receipts are up because of inflation. Congress, or the Biden administration, didn’t do anything to lower the deficit. https://t.co/kvlLPpsUO9 — Neoliberal 🌐🇺🇦 (@ne0liberal) May 15, 2022

Billionaire leftist Jeff Bezos, who recently lambasted the Biden regime by calling out disinformation from the so-called President himself, hit them again on Sunday.

“In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country.”

In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn’t help the country. https://t.co/a8cygcunEG — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 15, 2022

Being a wokester, Bezos was hammered in comments for siding with Joe Manchin and Republicans. But even the wokest of the woke generally cannot deny the inefficacy of the Biden regime’s economic policy of the absolute failure Democrats on Capitol Hill have displayed in the last 16 months. It’s simply undeniable, though clearly many committed leftists are still in denial.

If there’s one thing the nation has hopefully learned since the Biden regime was installed in the White House, it’s that progressive economic policies that don’t work well during good economic times absolutely fail when the economy is as weak as it is right now.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker