The differences in coverage of crimes in America have never been more glaring. Heavily biased corporate media plays favorites, as they always have, but today’s Mainstream Media Industrial Complex has taken a full-blown suppress-or-amplify approach to the news that is both despicable and destructive. They suppress anything that defies their narrative and they amplify anything that supports it.

The latest blatant examples are connected. On one hand we have the Buffalo mass murder that happened over the weekend and on the other hand we have the Waukesha mass murder that happened last December. Buffalo’s murders were perpetrated by a White male racist. Waukesha’s murders were perpetrated by a Black male racist. One would think that the level of coverage would be approximately the same since both hideous crimes represent the worst aspects of America, but that’s not the case. There has already been more coverage by corporate media of the Buffalo attack in one day than there has been of the Waukesha attack in over five months.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens from The Daily Wire, author of Blackout, took notice and expressed her thoughts on it all:

A black supremacist took a vehicle and plowed it into a group of white people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha. A white supremacist carved the name of one of those white parade victims onto a rifle and livestreamed a mass shooting in a majority black neighborhood.

Both acts are heinous but they will not earn equal coverage in the media. Our dishonest, race-obsessed media should be blamed for BOTH of these massacres. They will elevate the Buffalo shooting because white crimes vs. black victims is preferred. The cycle of hatred continues.

Dangers in our society must be highlighted based on their level of threat, not based upon a prescribed narrative from radical progressives. The Buffalo massacre fits their narrative that White racist men with firearms are being triggered by people like Tucker Carlson (which isn’t true but that’s not stopping the left from lying about it) to commit their heinous acts. It helps the radical progressives promote their belief in one-way racism while also reinvigorating their push for gun control.

Meanwhile, the Waukesha massacre was quickly swept under the rug. It was racially driven. It was a hate crime. Innocent victims died from it. Yet, the murderer didn’t use a gun and wasn’t White, therefore it has been memory-holed forever by corporate media. It’s noteworthy that the Waukesha victim whose name was carved into the rifle of the Buffalo murderer has not been mentioned by corporate media. They do not want to remind people how lopsided their coverage has been.

ALL crimes of this magnitude need to be covered thoroughly. An honest media would never base their level of coverage on the narrative the crime supports. But we haven’t had honest media in some time, and that in itself is a threat to our freedom.

